Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

The Raiders haven't had a winning record since 2021, but there's a ton of anticipation for the upcoming season. Klint Kubiak's first year as the head coach is highlighted by rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick. Even though general manager John Spytek said the best player will play, the expectation is that veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will be the starter to begin the season before Mendoza eventually takes the job.

Las Vegas has the seventh-hardest schedule in the league based on its opponents' 2025 strength of schedule. The Raiders will face seven teams that appeared in the postseason, including the reigning Super Bowl champions and Kubiak's former employer, the Seattle Seahawks. The free-agent additions the Raiders made in the offseason, such as signing center Tyler Linderbaum and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, should help them be competitive despite their tough slate.

Here's what's in store for the Raiders:

Raiders 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5: Oct. 11 at New England Patriots

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 8: Nov. 1 at New York Jets

Week 9: Nov. 8 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Denver Broncos

Week 12: Nov. 29 at Cleveland Browns

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Chargers

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Broncos

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 18: TBD at Chiefs*

*Date for Week 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Raiders have the seventh-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a .529 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 5.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 5.1

Biggest takeaway

The good news is that the Raiders will face some of their toughest non-division opponents -- such as the Seahawks, Rams and Bills -- at home. The bad news is that they don't necessarily have a true home-field advantage at Allegiant Stadium. Raiders' home games have felt like neutral-site matchups. Last year was a prime example, as fans from the Cowboys, Broncos and even the Browns took over Allegiant Stadium.

The biggest surprise from the Raiders' schedule is that they don't have any primetime games. That could change if the league decides to flex a game or two later in the season. But for now, Mendoza and the Raiders will not receive a national spotlight.

Circle this date

Nov. 8. Las Vegas renewing its rivalry with the 49ers in Week 9 is the highlight of the schedule. The matchup is significant for the fan base since the Raiders haven't played San Francisco in the Bay Area since 2018, when the franchise was based in Oakland. They lost 34-3 and have dropped five of their past six matchups against the 49ers. Expect the Raiders' fans to come out in full force since most of them still reside in that area.

Bold prediction

Las Vegas will end its four-game losing streak to the Broncos. The Raiders reeled off eight straight wins against Denver from 2020 to 2023, but have struggled against their division rival since the Broncos drafted quarterback Bo Nix in 2024. After they lost both matchups by one score last season, the Raiders will get their revenge this season.

When should Raiders fans expect to see Mendoza?

It would be poetic for Mendoza to start in Week 1 against the Dolphins since he grew up in South Florida. But the most realistic expectation is that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will make his debut in Week 6. Spytek, Kubiak and even minority owner Tom Brady are believers in playing a young quarterback as soon as possible. But unless Mendoza puts together a stellar training camp, which could very well happen, expect him to be the primary backup for the first few weeks of his rookie year.