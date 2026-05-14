Los Angeles Rams schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Thursday.

The Rams will open in Melbourne, Australia against the San Francisco 49ers, playing in the NFL's first game down under.

The NFL clearly expects the Rams -- who finished second in the NFC West before winning two road playoff games -- to be relevant this season. Los Angeles has six primetime games on the schedule.

Here's what's in store for the Rams:

Rams 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne

Week 2: Sept. 21 vs. New York Giants (MNF)

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Denver Broncos (SNF)

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 5: Oct. 12 vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF)

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Washington Commanders

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Wednesday)

Week 13: Dec. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

Week 14: Dec. 13 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 16: Dec. 25 at Seattle Seahawks (Friday)

Week 17: TBD* at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18: TBD* vs. Seattle Seahawks

*Dates for Week 17 and 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Rams have the 13th-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a .516 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 11.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 13.3

Biggest takeaway

Because the Rams open the season on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, a key to getting through the early season will be how they recover from that trip. After "hosting" the 49ers in Week 1, the Rams will play their L.A. season-opener in Week 2 against the Giants. They will also have a short road trip to Denver in Week 3. The Rams will face a tough test down the stretch, with games against the Packers, Chiefs and Seahawks after their Week 11 bye. Los Angeles will finish with three of its final five games on the road, although two are trips within the NFC West.

Circle these dates

After the way the three Rams-Seahawks went last season -- and how close the games were -- it's hard not to pick the road game against the defending Super Bowl champions on Christmas, and then again only two weeks later at home. These late-season games could again decide the NFC West. The Rams were 0-2 at Lumen Field last season, including in the NFC Championship Game.

Bold prediction

The Rams will win at least five games in the NFC West. Los Angeles went 4-2 in the division during the 2025 regular season, losing to the 49ers at home and the Seahawks on the road. And while this will continue to be one of the best divisions in the NFL, the Rams took big strides to improve their defense this offseason.

How will the Rams' trip to Australia -- along with three East Coast trips -- affect their season?

The Rams showed last season that they could handle a lot of travel, with five trips east of the Mississippi River and a trip to London. But this will be a significantly different test, with no ability to have a bye after their flight back from Melbourne. Still, Los Angeles will have a chance to recover with a Week 2 game at home.