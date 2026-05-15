Miami Dolphins schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

Peyton Manning and his daughter scroll through television channels as the Broncos' 2026 schedule is released. (3:45)

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MIAMI GARDENS -- The Miami Dolphins' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

Fans found out exactly what the NFL's second-hardest schedule looks like. First-year coach Jeff Hafley's debut season begins with a west coast road trip and features a late-season return trip to Green Bay, where he spent the past two seasons with the Packers.

Here's what's in store for the Dolphins:

Dolphins 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2: Sept. 20 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Oct. 25 at New York Jets

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs New England Patriots

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs Detroit Lions

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Buffalo Bills

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs New York Jets

Week 13: Dec. 6 at Denver Broncos

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs Chicago Bears

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Green Bay Packers

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs Buffalo Bills

Week 18: TBD at New England Patriots

Strength of schedule: The Dolphins have the second-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a .542 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 4.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 2.5

De'Von Achane, who signed a four-year extension worth $64 million on Wednesday, will face one of the NFL's most difficult schedules in 2026. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Biggest takeaway

November and December will build character in Miami. The Dolphins play nine total games -- six against playoff teams from a season ago, with the other three coming against the Lions, Colts and Jets. Their reward for that difficult stretch is a pair of games against the Bills and Patriots to end the season.

Circle these dates

Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan make their return to Lambeau Field on Dec. 20. It's also a homecoming trip for quarterback Malik Willis who spent the past two seasons with the Packers. Also, don't sleep on that Week 16 matchup with the Chargers, which features the return of former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

Bold prediction

Miami will finish the season with a .500 record... at home. What the Dolphins may lack in top-end talent, they'll make up for in effort -- and that's enough to catch a few teams slipping. Hafley's squad gets at least four wins at Hard Rock Stadium.

What are realistic expectations for the Dolphins in 2026?

Realistically, this team could lose 9 or 10 of its final 11 games of the season. Success in 2026 won't necessarily be measured in the win column, but on the Dolphins' week-over-week improvement. Miami is looking for its young core to build chemistry and acclimate to pro ball before ideally taking a major leap in 2027.