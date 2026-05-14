New Orleans Saints schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

The Saints will have two standalone games this season after being shut out of primetime games last year. They'll host the Atlanta Falcons on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4 and play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL's first game in Paris in Week 7.

The Saints have one of the easiest slates in terms of strength of schedule after finishing last in the NFC South in 2025. But it won't be an easy start, as the Saints have two tough road games against the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens to kick off the season.

Here's what's in store for the Saints:

Saints 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4: Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons (MNF)

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 6: Oct. 18 at New York Giants

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (in Paris)

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Chicago Bears

Week 12: Nov. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs Green Bay Packers

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Carolina Panthers

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 18: Jan. 9/10 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

* Dates for Week 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Saints have the second-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .434 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 7.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 7.2

Biggest takeaway

The first and middle stretches of the season will be the toughest for the Saints. The one-two punch of the Lions and Ravens will be tough, and the Bears-Bengals-Packers stretch could be their most difficult challenge of the season, especially if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow stays healthy. The Bears game will be the Saints' second matchup against former coach Dennis Allen, whose Chicago defense helped beat New Orleans 26-14 in 2025. The last five weeks will feature four NFC South games, and the Saints went 4-1 in a similar stretch to end last season.

Circle this date

Week 4 against the Falcons: Saints fans have Falcons games permanently circled on their calendar, but this one has more meaning than most. The Saints returned to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on Sept. 25, 2006, in what is now known as the "Domecoming" game. Though Week 4 won't be on the exact anniversary of that game, it's sure to bring out emotions as fans recall Steve Gleason's famous blocked punt to beat Atlanta. This is likely a game that Gleason will try to attend as the Saints aim to prove they're worthy of playing in primetime again.

Bold prediction

The Saints will beat the Lions in Week 1. Though the Lions are coming off a down season, this won't be an easy game by any means, especially considering the Saints started the 2025 campaign 0-4. But this is a different team with a new starting quarterback. The Saints, who finished 21st in total offense last season, should look like a different squad this September behind Tyler Shough and offensive additions such as running back Travis Etienne Jr. and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Is Shough ready for a tough opening month to the Saints' season?

The Saints brought the quarterback along slowly last year, which allowed him to develop in the first half of the season instead of jumping into a tough away slate against the Seahawks and Bills. But Shough, who had nine starts as a rookie last year, won't get that luxury in 2026, as the Saints will be on the road against the Lions and Ravens to start things off. Shough has done everything right this offseason, but he'll have to prove himself quickly. A win in Detroit would surely start things off the right way.