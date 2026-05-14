New York Giants schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

It has a little bit of everything: Four primetime matchups; revenge games for former coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones; four of the first six games at home; and a fascinating closing stretch that concludes against divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

This is what is in store for coach John Harbaugh in his first season with the team. He'll get an early chance to impress Giants fans, beginning with a primetime matchup against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. It should be fun.

Giants 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys (SNF)

Week 2: Sept. 21 at Los Angeles Rams (MNF)

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Washington Commanders

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Houston Texans

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10: Nov. 12 vs. Washington Commanders (TNF)

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 12: Nov. 29 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: Dec. 28 at Detroit Lions (MNF)

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 18: TBD* vs. Philadelphia Eagles

*Date for Week 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Giants have the 16th-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .498 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 7.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 7.4

Biggest takeaway

The Giants are relevant again. Not only are they in primetime in Week 1, when they host the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," but they have four total primetime games this season. New York plays on the road for "Monday Night Football" Week 2 against the Rams, will be on "Thursday Night Football" against the Commanders and has another Monday night game later in the season against the Lions. There are high expectations now for Big Blue with Harbaugh and second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Circle this date

Week 1 against the Cowboys. The Giants can't afford to lose at home, not with a really tough primetime game on deck in Los Angeles against the Rams. New York has made the playoffs just twice in the previous 14 seasons. Only twice during that span has it won the opener -- 2016 and 2022. Both times the team made the playoffs. That's what makes this Cowboys game so massive and the one to circle, even with revenge games against Daboll in Week 3 and Jones in Week 12 coming later in the season.

Bold prediction

Giants will enter their Week 8 bye week with a winning record. Doing that will have to involve beating the Cowboys or the Rams in one of the first two games. There are some opportunities for wins early in the season for the Giants. Of their first seven opponents, only the Rams and Texans had winning records last season. Four of the first six games are also at home.

Can the Giants compete for a playoff spot given this schedule?

Starting strong will be imperative, especially considering their stretch run could be a gauntlet. The Giants close with road games in Detroit and Dallas before hosting the Eagles in their finale. That could be tough. Throw in San Francisco, Seattle and Indianapolis in late November and early December and it could be difficult to find wins late in the year. Those six opponents combined for a 61-40-1 record last season.