New York Jets schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

There are two themes here: No primetime games for the first time since 2007, per ESPN Research, and a delicious grudge match in Week 1.

They will face former coach Robert Saleh, who was unceremoniously fired by the Jets during the 2024 season. A year ago, the Jets opened against former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had incurred the same fate.

Does this storyline sound familiar? It should. The 2013 and 2021 openers also were hyped around the ex-Jet angle -- Darrelle Revis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Sam Darnold (Carolina Panthers), respectively.

The Jets are one of five teams with no primetime games. They're also among six teams without a Thursday night game.

Here's what's in store for the Jets:

Jets 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Tennessee Titans

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Detroit Lions

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Chicago Bears

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 6: Oct. 18 at New England Patriots

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12: Nov. 29 at Miami Dolphins

Week 13: Bye week

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. New England Patriots

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 18: Jan. 10 at Buffalo Bills

Strength of schedule: The Jets have the 12th-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a .517 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 5.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 7.1

Biggest takeaway

It figures to be an emotional opener for Saleh, who was blindsided by his ouster and may still harbor ill will toward Jets' ownership, but it's even bigger for Jets coach Aaron Glenn. After a 3-14 last season, Glenn needs a positive start to distance himself from a rough first year. This is a very winnable game for Glenn. A loss to his predecessor would rile up an impatient fan base, which would freak out if it sees a triumphant Saleh chest-bumping Jermaine Johnson II, one of many ex-Jets on the Titans' roster.

Circle these dates

It's an NFC North gauntlet in Weeks 2 to 4 -- Packers, Lions and Bears, three well-coached teams with formidable quarterbacks. Maybe the Jets catch a break against the Packers, who might be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons (knee surgery). Maybe Glenn's knowledge of the Lions, his previous team, will prove beneficial. Maybe his knowledge of Bears coach Ben Johnson, his old Lions colleague, will help. That's a two-way street, though. Let's face it, this could be a season-defining stretch for the Jets.

Bold prediction

The Jets' historic interception drought -- 17 straight games without a pick -- will last until Week 5 against the Browns' Deshaun Watson (or Shedeur Sanders). The first four quarterbacks on the schedule -- Cam Ward, Jordan Love, Jared Goff and Caleb Williams -- aren't interception throwers. In fact, they ranked in the top seven in lowest interception percentage in 2025.

Can Glenn survive the 12th-hardest schedule?

The Jets aren't expected to make the playoffs, but they need to show significant progress in Glenn's second season. There should be ample opportunity to prove that over the first half of the season, as they face four teams coming off losing seasons that have new coaches -- Titans, Browns, Dolphins and Raiders. Perhaps a confidence builder for a tougher second half.