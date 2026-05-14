Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

They are taking their talents overseas for an October tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It is their first trip to London since 2018, when they beat the Jags 28-14 at Wembley Stadium.

Philadelphia will be featured in a number of standalone games, including two on "Monday Night Football" (Week 3 at the Chicago Bears and Week 7 vs. the Dallas Cowboys) and action on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve against the Cowboys and Houston Texans, respectively.

The Eagles will log a lot of miles this season -- more than 22,000, the ninth most in the NFL -- and face the 10th-easiest strength of schedule, setting up a nice test for a team looking to round back into championship form following a first-round exit in the playoffs last season.

Here's what's in store for the Eagles:

Eagles 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Tennessee Titans

Week 3: Sept. 28 at Chicago Bears (MNF)

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 7: Oct. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Washington Commanders

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. New York Giants

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday)

Week 13: Dec. 6 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 14: Dec. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 15: Dec. 19 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Saturday)

Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 17: Jan. 3 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

Week 18: TBD at New York Giants*

*Date for Week 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Eagles have the 10th-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .481 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 10.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 10.9

Biggest takeaway

Divisional games take center stage, starting with the season opener at home against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. The three-week stretch from late October through early November features a trio of NFC East foes, an appetizer before the Eagles' Thanksgiving matchup against the Cowboys. It will be the Eagles' eighth game on Thanksgiving and first in Dallas since 2014.

Circle this date

Philadelphia hosts the defending champion Seahawks on Dec. 19 in matchup that could impact the NFC playoff picture. Seattle has had the Eagles' number over the past two decades, winning nine of the last 10 against them. Philly last beat the Seahawks in 2008.

Bold prediction

The regular-season finale versus the Giants will seal at least one team's playoff fate. The Giants have been largely irrelevant in the NFC East race in recent years, but the coach/quarterback combo of John Harbaugh and Jaxson Dart appears formidable and could lead to a football renaissance in New York. Perhaps the division title will be on the line when these teams tangle Week 18.

How will Jalen Hurts fare on MNF?

Hurts has a 5-6 record on Mondays -- the only day of the week on which he is sub-.500 for his career -- with nine touchdowns to 15 interceptions, including five turnovers in his most recent Monday night outing in December against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has also made some magic on this stage, including a lights-out performance against the Vikings in 2022 in which he went 26-of-31 for 333 yards passing and accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) -- a showing that helped cement Hurts as a franchise quarterback.