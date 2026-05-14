San Francisco 49ers schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

For the Niners, this year's docket includes a record-setting amount of travel as they begin the year against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia and bookend it with a road trip against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. It also includes a second international game in Mexico City against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, a contest the 49ers are giving up a home game to host. They become the first team in NFL history to play in two international games in non-consecutive weeks.

And, as always, the Niners are a staple in primetime, with five contests under the lights.

Here's what's in store for the 49ers:

49ers 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 10 at Los Angeles Rams (Melbourne, Australia; TNF)

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 5: Oct. 11 at. Seattle Seahawks

Week 6: Oct. 19 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF)

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City; SNF)

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Dec. 6 at New York Giants

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 15: Dec. 17 at Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

Week 16: Dec. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)

Week 18: Jan. 9 or 10* at Arizona Cardinals

* The date for Week 18 is to be determined.

Strength of schedule: The 49ers have the 15th-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .497 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 10.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 9.5

Brock Purdy enters his fifth season with the San Francisco 49ers. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Biggest takeaway

While San Francisco's schedule doesn't appear overly daunting, the Niners' toughest challenge this season could be the toll of the many airline miles they will rack up. Depending on whether the Niners add more extended stays away from the Bay Area, they'll log more than 38,000 miles this season and cross 58 time zones, both of which are believed to be league records. For a team that often deals with significant injuries, the added wear and tear of so much travel could be every bit as difficult as the opponents on the schedule.

Circle these dates

From Nov. 15-29, the 49ers will learn a lot about where they stand in the NFC playoff chase with a road trip to play the Cowboys followed by the Mexico City game against the Vikings and a home date against the defending champion Seahawks. There's another tough stretch from Weeks 14-16 but that won't matter if the 49ers don't get through this November trio of games in good shape.

In 2022, the 49ers went to Colorado Springs to acclimate to the altitude before Mexico City and if they do it again, it would make sense to go directly there from Dallas. That could make for a long week and, potentially, lead to some fatigue when the Seahawks come to town.

Bold prediction

Despite the long Australia trip, the 49ers will open the season 3-0. Beating the Rams anywhere is a tall task and the disparate travel plans between the teams -- the Niners will spend about a week in Melbourne while the Rams will be in and out -- will provide an interesting test case for jet lag recovery and time zone acclimation. But San Francisco almost always finds a way to be competitive with the Rams and if it can get a win there, the Niners will have manageable home games against the rebuilding Dolphins and Cardinals to soften the blow when they return to the United States.

When will TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner and DE Nick Bosa return from injuries?

Of the three, Kittle's status appears to be the most tenuous for Week 1. The Niners and Kittle, who tore his right Achilles in January, have been optimistic that he could be ready to play against the Rams in the opener. But the 19-hour flight to Australia and a week there before that game could complicate matters. With three home contests right after that, the safer play might be for Kittle to return somewhere in that trio of matchups.

Warner, meanwhile, is full speed ahead already as he bounces back from the dislocated and fractured right ankle he suffered in October. He should have no problem being ready for the Rams, barring a setback. The Niners also expect Bosa to be ready to, at minimum, ease back in during training camp, which should put him on pace for the opener as well.