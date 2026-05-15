Seattle Seahawks schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

The defending world champions will kick things off with a Super Bowl LX rematch against the New England Patriots. The Wednesday night opener is one of a franchise-record six primetime games for Mike Macdonald's team, and one of five that they'll play at Lumen Field.

Two of those primetime games will have predictable storylines, with the Seahawks facing off against players they let walk in free agency -- running back Kenneth Walker III and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Week 7, then safety Coby Bryant and the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Week 8. They'll see cornerback Riq Woolen and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, a Saturday afternoon standalone game.

The final primetime matchup will be a different kind of revenge game. The Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night -- a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game -- before facing them again two weeks later to close out the regular season.

Here's what's in store for the Seahawks:

Seahawks 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 9 vs. New England Patriots (Wednesday)

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Washington Commanders

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 6: Oct. 15 at Denver Broncos (TNF)

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)

Week 8: Nov. 2 vs. Chicago Bears (MNF)

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11: Bye week

Week 12: Nov. 29 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 13: Dec. 7 vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. New York Giants

Week 15: Dec. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday)

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Christmas night)

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Carolina Panthers

Week 18: at Los Angeles Rams*

*Date and time for Week 18 is to be determined.

Strength of schedule: The Seahawks have the 14th-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a .514 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 10.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 11.2

Biggest takeaway

One way or another, the NFL was going to give the defending champions plenty of spotlight in 2026. Until recently, an international game felt like a strong possibility, considering the Seahawks haven't played in one since 2022. Six primetime games as well as another standalone contest is a nice consolation prize for not playing overseas. It might be a better alternative considering the extra travel they're avoiding by not playing the Commanders in London or the 49ers in Mexico City. The Seahawks are usually at or near the top of the NFL in miles traveled, but according to Bill Speros of Bookies.com, they rank 11th this year.

Circle these dates

Weeks 16 and 18. The NFL exclusively schedules divisional games for the regular-season finale. But an odd scheduling quirk has the Seahawks not facing the Rams for the first time until Christmas night at Lumen Field, with the rematch two weeks later at SoFi Stadium -- site of Super Bowl LXI. If 2025 is any indication, it'll be worth the wait. The teams split their regular-season series with a pair of nail-biters decided by a combined three points, including an overtime win by Seattle after an epic comeback. By the time the Seahawks won Round III by four points in the conference title game, Seattle and Los Angeles had established themselves as the NFL's two best teams. Oddsmakers essentially still see it that way. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at +800, followed by the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens at +950.

Bold prediction

Seattle will beat New England by at least two scores again. This lacks the usual appeal of a Super Bowl rematch because of how lopsided the last meeting was, with the Seahawks winning 29-13 after allowing a garbage-time touchdown. It's a new season, of course, but what makes anyone believe this game will be any more competitive at Lumen Field, where the Seahawks have rediscovered their home-field advantage? According to ESPN Research, Super Bowl participants have met 11 times the following season, with the defending champions holding an 8-3 record.

When will Zach Charbonnet be ready?

The Seahawks' Co-RB1 from last season is recovering from February surgery to repair the ACL tear he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs. Typically, that timing would sideline a player until at least the tail end of the regular season. The Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price with the 32nd pick knowing Charbonnet will miss much of 2026, but comments from the team have seemed to convey a hope that with his work ethic, he'll have a chance to return earlier than most players in his situation would. Any time in December would be a huge win for an offense that will again be centered around its run game.