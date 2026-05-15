Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

The Bucs' quest to return to the postseason and to do so without longtime fixtures Mike Evans and Lavonte David begins at the Cincinnati Bengals against Joe Burrow in Week 1. The Bucs have won five consecutive season openers -- tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the longest active streak in the NFL.

Then their home opener in Week 2 marks just the second time quarterback Baker Mayfield will face the Cleveland Browns, who selected him first overall in 2018. In Week 1 of 2022, Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers lost to the Browns 26-24.

And speaking of Browns -- Mayfield will face his former coach in Kevin Stefanski -- now the coach of the Atlanta Falcons -- for the first time in Week 8. Just after Stefanski was hired in January, Mayfield posted on X, "Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can't wait to see you twice a year, Coach."

Here's what's in store for the Buccaneers:

Buccaneers 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs.. Green Bay Packers

Week 5: Oct. 8 at Dallas Cowboys (TNF)

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Carolina Panthers

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs.. Atlanta Falcons

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Chicago Bears (SNF)

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Detroit Lions

Week 12: Nov. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers (MNF)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 16: TBD at Atlanta Falcons

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 18: TBD at New Orleans Saints

*Dates for Weeks 16 and 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Buccaneers have the 12th-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .491 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 8.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 9

Biggest takeaway

The Bucs don't face a single NFC South team until Week 7, with six of their remaining 11 games against divisional opponents. Last season was also divisionally backloaded, with four of their final five opponents all being divisional foes. This year, it's their final three of four.

Circle this date (or these dates)

The Rams may be the attention grabber, but it's Week 7 at the Panthers, and it's not just because it's the team that pried the divisional title from them last year. It's because they face the Bucs twice in their worst time of the year. Since Mayfield arrived in Tampa in 2023, in Weeks 1-6, the Bucs own a 12-5 record, third best in the NFL in that span. Then in Weeks 13-18, they've gone 12-6 -- fifth best in the league. While they've enjoyed hot starts and sizzling finishes, in Weeks 7-12 they've gone just 3-13 -- 30th in the league.

Bold prediction

Coach Todd Bowles will finally defeat an AFC North team in Tampa. Wait, what? Yes, an odd quirk is that the Bucs are winless against the AFC North since 2019, when Bowles became the defensive coordinator. Against the Bengals they are (0-1), the Browns (0-2), the Ravens (0-2) and the Steelers (0-1). Those are the only teams Bowles and the Bucs have not beaten in that span.

Can the Bucs regain their footing as NFC South champions?

The NFC South is considered the most competitive division in the NFL based on sheer betting odds, with every team having odds under +500 to win the division. But per DraftKings Sportsbook, the defending-champion Panthers aren't favored. The Bucs are at +165, and then it's the Saints (+265), Panthers (+300) and Falcons (+450).