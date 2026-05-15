Tennessee Titans schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

The Titans will see plenty of familiar faces in the first three weeks of the season. It all starts in the season opener with new coach Robert Saleh facing his former team, the New York Jets, in what will be former Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat's first game at Nissan Stadium as visitors.

Then, new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and multiple players will face their former team, the New York Giants, in Week 3. The Giants' staff also includes former Titans coach Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Tennessee has a Week 9 bye before the final stretch of the season, which includes four AFC South games, including two against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit Nashville in Week 17 for what will be the final game at Nissan Stadium before the Titans move into their new facility set to open in 2027.

Here's what's in store for the Titans:

Titans 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. New York Jets

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3: Sept. 27 at New York Giants

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs Houston Texans

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: Nov. 29 at Jaguars

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Colts

Week 16: Dec. 27 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 18: TBD at Texans

Strength of schedule: The Titans have the eighth-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .476 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 6.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 4.8

Biggest takeaway

Tennessee once again will not play in any primetime games despite having one of the league's best defensive players in Jeffery Simmons and a budding star in quarterback Cam Ward. The Titans last played under the lights on Sept 30, 2024, when they beat the Miami Dolphins, 31-12, in a "Monday Night Football" matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. The Titans could gain a primetime game later in the season by being flexed to a "Sunday Night Football" game or to a Saturday game if new Saleh can bring drastic improvements to the defense and Daboll can carry over the momentum from Ward's final 10 games last season -- when he threw 10 of his 15 touchdown passes.

Circle this date

The Titans travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Oct. 4. It will be the first time Ravens running back Derrick Henry will be on the opposite sideline. Henry is easily one of the best players to ever wear a Titans uniform before leaving via free agency in 2024. These two teams already have an intense rivalry dating to the early 2000s, when Ray Lewis and Eddie George used to clash on the field. The rivalry intensified in 2019 when the Titans, as a wild-card team, traveled to Baltimore and handed the top-seeded Ravens a 28-12 loss. The Ravens returned the favor the following season by beating the Titans 20-13 at Nissan Stadium in the wild-card round.

Bold prediction

The Titans will go 3-1 against the AFC North. The toughest games will be on the road against the Ravens and Bengals, while the Browns and Steelers are very winnable home games. Saleh's defense will be strong against the run and contain Henry, but Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow will be too much for Tennessee, resulting in its only loss to the AFC North.

When will Carnell Tate begin to draw top CBs?

The Titans are going to do everything they can to justify selecting Tate No. 4 overall. They've already said he has the traits to be a No. 1 receiver. Opposing teams will test that theory from the start with Tate facing Brownlee in the opener. There are other daunting matchups looming, with Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles), Derek Stingley Jr.(Texans), and Joey Porter Jr. (Steelers) on the schedule.