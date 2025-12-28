Kurt Warner examines the potential NFL wild-card teams and explains why he likes the Rams the best of them all. (1:41)

The Week 17 NFL schedule for the 2025 season continues with some exciting matchups after an eventful Christmas Day slate of games.

The Seahawks will battle the Panthers, and the Buccaneers will head down to Miami for an intrastate matchup. Then two teams in the mix for the NFC's No. 1 seed -- the Bears and 49ers -- will face each other on "Sunday Night Football."

We have you covered with everything you need to know. Our NFL Nation reporters take you inside the locker room with the best thing they heard this week, and ESPN Research provides a key stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest. Plus, analytics writer Seth Walder makes a bold prediction for each matchup, and fantasy analyst Eric Moody shares fantasy football intel. We also have Football Power Index game projections, and three analysts -- Pamela Maldonado, Moody and Walder -- give us final score picks for every game.

Let's get into the full Week 17 slate, which culminates with the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Rams and Falcons on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET | Fox | JAX -6.5 (47.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Jaguars: QB Philip Rivers' return is a fun story, but stopping RB Jonathan Taylor is likely the key to winning in Indianapolis, where the Jaguars have won just twice in their past 11 trips. Taylor has run for 546 yards and four touchdowns (averaging 6.4 yards per carry) in three home games against Jacksonville. The Colts are undefeated in those games. The Jaguars' top-ranked run defense limited Taylor earlier this month to 74 yards in a 36-19 victory and might need a repeat. -- Michael DiRocco

What we're hearing on the Colts: These teams met just three weeks ago with first place in the AFC South on the line. Now, they square off in a game that can end the Colts' ever-so-faint playoff hopes and propel the Jaguars toward a division title. The trajectory of these division rivals has shifted significantly over the course of this season, with the Jaguars on a six-game win streak and the Colts dropping their past five. For injury-plagued Indianapolis, the question is whether it can avoid a seven-game losing streak to end the season, which would presumably put organizational changes on the table -- injuries or not. -- Stephen Holder

Stat to know: Jaguars WR Parker Washington's career-high 145 receiving yards in Week 16 was the most in a game by a Jacksonville player since Evan Engram had 162 in Week 14 of 2022. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: The Colts won't record a sack. Indianapolis ranks 32nd in pass rush win rate (28.1%), and red-hot quarterback Trevor Lawrence should have plenty of clean pockets as a result. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Colts are eliminated from the playoffs, but the Jaguars can take a step closer to the AFC South with a win. See Playoff Machine. -- ESPN Research

Injuries: Jaguars | Colts

Fantasy nugget: Lawrence finished with a season-high 31.6 fantasy points against a Broncos defense that has been stingy to opposing signal-callers. Lawrence and WRs Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers are now in a favorable spot against a Colts defense that ranks in the top eight in fantasy points per game allowed to WRs. See Week 17 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Rivers has been a home underdog of at least six points only once in his career (+7 vs. the Broncos in 2013, lost by eight points). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Jaguars 34, Colts 28

Moody's pick: Jaguars 26, Colts 20

Walder's pick: Jaguars 24, Colts 16

FPI prediction: JAX, 59.6% (by an average of 3.3 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | SEA -7.5 (42.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Seahawks: Seattle is fortunate the NFL didn't move this game to Saturday, because it needs all the rest it can get after the overtime thriller last Thursday night. Seattle's defense was on the field for 88 official plays against the Rams, meaning coach Mike Macdonald's unit essentially played an extra half of a game on a short week. The Seahawks' win gave them the inside track at the NFC West title and the conference's top seed. But if Seattle doesn't win Sunday, it might have to head back to Charlotte in the wild-card round. -- Brady Henderson

What we're hearing on the Panthers: Hope. Belief. That's what coach Dave Canales said the Panthers got from Sunday's win over Tampa Bay to stay viable in the NFC South race. That's what will fuel them against Seattle. But don't expect the Panthers to be watching the scoreboard for the Bucs' matchup against the Dolphins: "We can't afford to do that," Canales said. -- David Newton

Stat to know: In their win against the Rams, the Seahawks had the largest fourth-quarter comeback by any team versus an opponent eight games over .500 since the 1970 merger. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon will record an interception. Witherspoon has great coverage metrics this season, with a 12% target rate and 0.8 yards per coverage snap allowed, both much better than average for corners. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Panthers can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Bucs loss. The Seahawks clinched a playoff spot in Week 16 and can clinch the NFC West with a win and losses from the 49ers and Rams. See Playoff Machine. -- ESPN Research

Injuries: Seahawks | Panthers

Fantasy nugget: In the snap distribution between Panthers RBs Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, Dowdle has handled the early-down work while Hubbard has played most of the third downs. Carolina now faces a tough Seattle in a game where the Panthers could be playing from behind. That would shift the offense toward the passing game, favoring Hubbard's role. Combined with the Seahawks allowing the fifth-most receiving yards to RBs, Hubbard might be the better play. See Week 17 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Panthers are 10-1 ATS in their past 11 games as home underdogs (5-1 ATS this season). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Seahawks 31, Panthers 13

Moody's pick: Seahawks 24, Panthers 14

Walder's pick: Seahawks 27, Panthers 20

FPI prediction: SEA, 68.3% (by an average of 7.1 points)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | CIN -7 (53.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Cardinals: Though WR Marvin Harrison Jr. said last week that he'll probably play injured the rest of the season, coach Jonathan Gannon said Harrison's reps could increase in Cincinnati. Arizona will take his heel injury day-to-day before deciding what kind of pitch count he'll be on, just as he was last week. But the Cardinals have to balance the value he brings on the field at less than 100 percent healthy against him not being on the field at all. "If we thought that we were endangering him, we wouldn't put him out there," Gannon said. -- Josh Weinfuss

What we're hearing on the Bengals: All eyes for the Bengals will be centered on Cardinals TE Trey McBride. He is third in catches (109) and sixth in receiving yards (1,098) -- far and away the most by a tight end this season in either category. Cincinnati is the most favorable matchup in the league in two key categories: most receiving yards (1,362) and touchdowns (15) surrendered to opposing tight ends in 2025. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has had at least 90 receiving yards in all six home games this season and reached 100 in five of those (91 yards on 12 receptions in a Week 8 loss). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: McBride will record at least 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Is it even that bold considering the matchup? This is the most productive TE this season against the Bengals, who have given up by far the most receiving yards to the position. -- Walder

What's at stake: Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Cardinals have officially locked up a top-10 draft selection. See Playoff Machine. -- ESPN Research

Injuries: Cardinals | Bengals

Fantasy nugget: Bengals RB Chase Brown finished with a season-high 32.9 fantasy points last week. He faces a Cardinals defensive front that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs and that surrendered 29.8 fantasy points to Falcons' Bijan Robinson in Week 16. See Week 17 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their past five games (3-1 ATS since QB Joe Burrow returned). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Bengals 31, Cardinals 9

Moody's pick: Bengals 31, Cardinals 24

Walder's pick: Bengals 24, Cardinals 22

FPI prediction: CIN, 65.2% (by an average of 6.0 points)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | TB -5.5 (46.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Buccaneers: The stakes couldn't be higher for the Bucs, who had one of the hottest starts in the league through the first half of the season at 6-2 but have dropped six of their past seven games. Those losses include three straight to divisional opponents in the past three weeks. "We understand we control our own destiny, but our biggest enemy right now is us," coach Todd Bowles said. -- Jenna Laine

What we're hearing on the Dolphins: QB Quinn Ewers gets his second start after coach Mike McDaniel said the rookie did "as much, if not more, than reasonably expected" last week. Don't get it confused -- he's playing because McDaniel believes he gives Miami the best chance to win. This isn't just about development with the playoffs out of the picture. As McDaniel said this week: "I don't play Monopoly with people's careers. When I say I think someone gives the best chance to win, I mean it out of integrity." -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: Dolphins RB De'Von Achane leads the NFL with 5.8 rushing yards per attempt this season. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White will score a touchdown on a screen pass. The Bucs have run 24 screens to RBs this season, the third most in the NFL, and no team has surrendered a higher EPA per play to opponent screens (0.36) than the Dolphins. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Bucs could join the Dolphins in being eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and a Panthers win. See Playoff Machine. -- ESPN Research

Injuries: Buccaneers | Dolphins

Fantasy nugget: The Dolphins' defense has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to WRs but still gave up 19.9 to Ja'Marr Chase in Week 16. That's something to keep in mind for managers considering starting WRs Mike Evans or Chris Godwin Jr. However, Miami has allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game this season, which bodes well for RB Bucky Irving. See Week 17 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Bucs have covered seven straight meetings against the Dolphins dating to 1997. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Dolphins 23, Buccaneers 17

Moody's pick: Buccaneers 27, Dolphins 23

Walder's pick: Buccaneers 23, Dolphins 20

FPI prediction: TB, 69.1% (by an average of 7.4 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | PIT -3.5 (33.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Steelers: Coach Mike Tomlin laughed when asked whether fourth-string LT Dylan Cook will get help blocking Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, who's on the cusp of breaking the NFL sack record. "Everybody gets help against Myles Garrett," he said. "I just finished watching San Francisco tape. Trent Williams got help. ... It hasn't slowed down the train. He still has got 22 sacks. ... We better put schematics around [Cook]. He better play well, and we better stay out of one-dimensional passing circumstances, and you still might not stop the bomb from going off." The Steelers have had trouble stopping Garrett in Cleveland recently, as he has recorded five sacks in Pittsburgh's past two trips to the Dawg Pound. -- Brooke Pryor

What we're hearing on the Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders will make his first start against the Steelers in the home finale. He could join Brandon Weeden and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the only Browns rookie QBs to beat a Tomlin-led Steelers team. "Obviously, Shedeur did not play in the first Pittsburgh game, so first time versus that group. So you really have to spend a lot of time this week getting to know this defensive front, their coverages, those types of things," coach Kevin Stefanski said. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Stat to know: Garrett is one sack shy of passing T.J. Watt in 2021 and Michael Strahan in 2001 for the most by any player in a single season since sacks became official in 1982. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell will record 60 or more receiving yards. It's not just because of his amazing catch last week: 20% of targets against the Browns go to running backs (fifth highest), and as good as Cleveland's defense is, it allows its fair share of yards after the catch. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Steelers can clinch a playoff berth and the AFC North with a win. See Playoff Machine. -- ESPN Research