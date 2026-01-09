Open Extended Reactions

The wild-card round for the 2025 NFL playoffs has six great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend.

The games begin Saturday, with Panthers QB Bryce Young making his first playoff appearance against the Rams and another rendition of the Packers-Bears rivalry. Sunday brings a QB duel between the Bills' Josh Allen and Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, the 49ers visiting the Eagles, and the Chargers traveling cross-country to face Patriots QB Drake Maye. Monday caps the slate with a pesky Texans defense facing Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers.

Our NFL Nation reporters take you inside the locker room with the best thing they heard this week, and analytics writer Seth Walder provides a key stat to know for each matchup. NFL analyst Ben Solak also gives us bold predictions, while NFL analyst Matt Bowen identifies one matchup X factor to watch. Betting analyst Pamela Maldonado picks an intriguing bet for each game, and staff writer Kevin Seifert tells us what to know about the officiating crews. Plus, our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a game projection, and four analysts -- Eric Moody, Maldonado, Solak and Walder -- give us final score picks for every game.

Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL playoff football. Let's get into the full wild-card slate.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox | LAR -10.5 (46.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Rams: Los Angeles is expecting WR Davante Adams to return. He has not played since aggravating a left hamstring injury in Week 15. The Rams have missed him most in the red zone, as nine of his league-leading 14 receiving touchdowns have come in goal-to-go situations. According to ESPN Research, the Panthers have allowed only five passing touchdowns in goal-to-go situations this season, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL. "[Adams is] such a great player," QB Matthew Stafford said. "I just have to put it in the ballpark and let him go do his thing." -- Sarah Barshop

What we're hearing on the Panthers: As big as this game is for QB Bryce Young, it's bigger for the running game that had 19 yards last week and only 99 the week before. Carolina needs the balance it had in its Week 13 win over the Rams, in which the Panthers ran 40 times for 164 yards. That opened it up for Young, who had three TD passes -- including two on fourth-and-short. -- David Newton

Stat to know: The Rams rank second in run block win rate (74.1%), while the Panthers are 32nd in run stop win rate (26.2%) and 26th in EPA allowed per designed run. It all sets up for a game where the Rams won't have to take as many risks because they should have success on the ground with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. But they will be without Kevin Dotson (ankle injury), who ranks 24th out of 62 qualifying guards in run block win rate. -- Walder

Bold prediction: Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan goes off for 100-plus yards in his first career postseason game. McMillan had only one catch for 43 yards in the first contest against the Rams as the Panthers ran the ball a ton. But on a trailing script in this game, he'll shine. -- Solak

Matchup X factor: Panthers WR Jalen Coker. He has a touchdown catch in three of his past five games, including one in Carolina's win over the Rams. If the Panthers are going to upset L.A., Coker will have to create explosive plays as a boundary target for Young. -- Bowen

One bet to consider: OVER 46.5. The over cashes if Carolina scores early and forces a competitive game. The Rams can score 30-plus, while any early Panthers success prevents coach Sean McVay from slowing the tempo. -- Maldonado

Officiating nugget: The Rams have been one of the NFL's least penalized teams over the past six seasons, and in 2025, they committed the fewest in the league (5.5 per game). Referee Clete Blakeman's crew threw an average of 14.4 flags per game. -- Seifert

Maldonado's pick: Rams 35, Panthers 27

Moody's pick: Rams 30, Panthers 17

Solak's pick: Rams 31, Panthers 20

Walder's pick: Rams 37, Panthers 13

FPI prediction: LAR, 74.9% (by an average of 9.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Stafford is the kind of QB you want in the huddle ... Panthers hint Newton will strike 'Keep Pounding' drum before wild card ... Canales unfazed by Panthers being underdogs, points to 'Beast Quake'

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET | Prime Video | GB -1.5 (45.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Packers: Green Bay has the advantage in playoff experience. The Packers are in for the third straight season, although they've won just one game of their previous two appearances. "You still go out there and get beat regardless of if you got hella experience or not," safety and defensive captain Xavier McKinney said. Coach Matt LaFleur said, "Ultimately, it's about what you do on that day." -- Rob Demovsky

What we're hearing on the Bears: Chicago wants to avoid another slow offensive start after getting outscored 47-21, running 66 fewer plays, losing the time of possession battle by 10:43 and going 2-for-12 on third downs in the first halves of their past three games. It has been an especially common trend against the Packers this season (Chicago trailed 14-3 and 6-0 at halftime in both regular-season games). "The biggest thing with us playing complementary football is us getting out to that fast start, having urgency right from the first snap and being able to go out and execute the plan, execute the openers and be able to go put points on the board," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. -- Courtney Cronin

play 2:10 Stephen A. picks NFC wild-card winner between Bears and Packers Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he's confident the Bears will defeat the visiting Packers in their NFC wild-card matchup Saturday.

Stat to know: Both QBs should have all the time they need. The Bears lead the league in pass block win rate (73.6%), and on plays without Micah Parsons on the field, the Packers have just a 28.1% pass rush win rate. On the flip side, the Bears also have almost zero pass rush (28.8% PRWR, 31st) while the Packers rank sixth in pass block win rate (69%). -- Walder

Bold prediction: The Bears will hit a trick play on the first drive. They almost had one against the Packers in Week 16 -- a fourth-and-goal direct snap to RB Kyle Monangai that went over his head. Johnson will have another wrinkle for his first postseason game as coach, and Chicago needs to get out to a faster start in this game. -- Solak

Matchup X factor: Bears TE Colston Loveland. He has topped 90 receiving yards in each of his past two games. He has the alignment versatility to work multiple levels of the field in coach Ben Johnson's offense. Look for Loveland to see steady volume from QB Caleb Williams versus the Packers' zone-heavy defense. -- Bowen

One bet to consider: Bears +1.5. Chicago runs efficiently, forces turnovers and closes better late. Green Bay moves the ball but stalls when it matters. Take the team built to survive discomfort. -- Maldonado

Officiating nugget: Referee Adrian Hill missed two games because of a leg injury, but overall, his crew threw the second-most flags among the 17 crews (17.9). The Bears led the NFL with nine flags for roughing the passer, four more than the next team, but Hill's crew called only three such penalties. -- Seifert

Maldonado's pick: Bears 27, Packers 24

Moody's pick: Packers 24, Bears 21

Solak's pick: Bears 27, Packers 23

Walder's pick: Packers 34, Bears 31

FPI prediction: GB, 55.9% (by an average of 1.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Will Packers' Love win a SB like Favre, Rodgers in Year 3? ... A new layer in Packers-Bears rivalry: Foam cheese grater hats ... Fragile' no more: How the Bears' Williams, Johnson evolved

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET | CBS | BUF -1.5 (45.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Bills: Coach Sean McDermott has never won a road playoff game in his Bills tenure (0-5). In the four games with QB Josh Allen, the Bills' defense has been the statistical difference on the road versus at home (33.5 points per game allowed on the road and 19.8 allowed at home). The team is embracing this challenge. "Being able to just have that mentality of it's you and your guys versus everybody else. We embrace that, and I mean, we're excited. We could play anywhere," DE Greg Rousseau said. -- Alaina Getzenberg

What we're hearing on the Jaguars: The headlines might be about the QBs, but this game likely will be decided on the ground: The Jaguars' top-ranked run defense versus the league's leading rusher in James Cook III. The Jaguars didn't allow a 100-yard rusher in the regular season. Cook has been held to 90 yards or fewer in four of the Bills' five losses. "It's a challenge at every level of the defense, and the running back obviously is elite," defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said. "Cook does a tremendous job of finding cracks. You look at some of the stuff on tape, there's nowhere to go, and he pops through there." -- Mike DiRocco

Stat to know: The Jaguars have a 67.8% pass block win rate, which ranks ninth best but is by far the best for a Jaguars team with QB Trevor Lawrence under center. A part of that solution? Cole Van Lanen, who took over at LT in Week 13 and has a 92% pass block win rate, which is 22nd best at the position and an upgrade over Walker Little. -- Walder

Bold prediction: Bills WR Gabe Davis, who played for the Jags in 2024, scores a touchdown in his revenge game. The Bills use Davis as a short-yardage and red zone threat because of his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame. If they can't run the ball in and need to drop back, Davis will be Allen's preferred target. -- Solak

Matchup X factor: Bills CB Taron Johnson. His ability to get to depth in Buffalo's foundational zone coverages is key versus a Jaguars passing game that features deep in-breaking concepts. Here, Johnson can close the intermediate windows, which will limit Lawrence's explosive play ability. -- Bowen

One bet to consider: UNDER 51.5. Buffalo allows the fewest opponent plays per game and has a run-heavy offense. The Jaguars' offense is efficient but not fast. -- Maldonado

Officiating nugget: Referee Brad Allen's crew threw the fewest flags per game this season (12.9). That could help the Jaguars, who were the NFL's third-most penalized team (9.3 per game). The Bills were tied for the sixth fewest at 6.8 per game. -- Seifert

Maldonado's pick: Bills 27, Jaguars 20

Moody's pick: Jaguars 31, Bills 27

Solak's pick: Jaguars 23, Bills 21

Walder's pick: Bills 34, Jaguars 30

FPI prediction: JAX, 51.5% (by an average of 0.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Secret sauce to Bills beating the Jaguars? A big key is the O-line ... How Jaguars QB Lawrence's grill gift came to be ... Jaguars clinch AFC South, turn sights toward playoffs

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox | PHI -4.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the 49ers: In an alternate universe, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would be working with coach Kyle Shanahan. Fangio spent time with the 49ers during the 2022 offseason, and Shanahan planned to hire him when all signs pointed to DeMeco Ryans leaving (he did to Houston). But Fangio signed with Miami in 2023, then joined the Eagles in 2024. Now, Shanahan faces the task of scoring against a Fangio-led defense that ranks fifth in points allowed per game (19.1). "[Fangio], schematically, he has always been the best to me," Shanahan said. "... Has a very sound scheme that he doesn't need to change up very much. It just naturally changes with how he does his coverages, how he does his fronts, the personnel groupings he does. He's very good at getting a beat on what you're trying to do and making you adjust." -- Nick Wagoner

What we're hearing on the Eagles: Philadelphia was equally respectful toward Shanahan. Fangio was complimentary of Shanahan's scheme and his ability to call plays, and noted how "everything's packaged well together" and is purposeful on offense for San Francisco. The 49ers use motion on 70% of their offensive plays, the third most in the NFL. "It's an offense that challenges your eyes and your discipline," LB Jaelan Phillips said. "If you let all of the moving pieces affect you, that's when they take advantage of people." -- Tim McManus

play 0:46 What do the 49ers need to do vs. the Eagles? Field Yates previews the 49ers' playoff matchup vs. the Eagles.

Stat to know: Since Week 7 -- the week after LB Fred Warner's ankle injury -- the 49ers are allowing opponents a 47% success rate on designed runs (third highest). Though the Eagles haven't been nearly as successful on the ground this season as they were in 2024, San Francisco's defense could present the opportunity for RB Saquon Barkley to have a big game. -- Walder

Bold prediction: Niners DE Bryce Huff gets a key sack. Huff is the 49ers' best shot at edge pressure, and he has a quick first step that can challenge Eagles LT Jordan Mailata. Huff has been struggling mightily as of late but expect an impassioned performance here. -- Solak

Matchup X factor: Eagles S Reed Blankenship. He will be asked to play a two-way role in the secondary, limiting the middle-of-the-field targets in the 49ers' route tree, while also filling the alleys to cut off RB Christian McCaffrey in the run game. Blankenship had 53 solo tackles and one interception this season. -- Bowen

One bet to consider: 49ers QB Brock Purdy UNDER 1.5 passing touchdowns. The Eagles allow a league-low passing touchdown rate. And Fangio defenses historically suppress red zone passing efficiency, supporting Purdy's under. -- Maldonado

Officiating nugget: The 49ers were the second-least penalized team in the NFL (six per game), but they're tied for the most flags for unnecessary roughness (10). Overall, referee Alan Eck's crew threw the NFL's second-fewest flags per game this season (13). -- Seifert

Maldonado's pick: Eagles 24, 49ers 20

Moody's pick: 49ers 20, Eagles 17

Solak's pick: 49ers 24, Eagles 17

Walder's pick: 49ers 30, Eagles 28

FPI prediction: PHI, 55.4% (by an average of 2.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: How the NFL's best QB room got the 49ers back to playoffs ... What drives the Eagles defense? Meatballs ... Injured 49ers LB Bethune to miss playoffs

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock | NE -3.5 (46.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Chargers: QB Justin Herbert has been playing through a fractured left hand since Week 13, but he said this week that his hand feels the best it has since the injury. Herbert and other key starters rested in Week 18, a decision he said proved beneficial. "I'd say definitely not taking hits on it last week was probably pretty helpful," he said. -- Kris Rhim

What we're hearing on the Patriots: QB Drake Maye said the Chargers don't allow many explosive plays by keeping everything in front of them, and that they are a top-five defense in forcing three-and-outs. So a point of emphasis for the Patriots is to sustain drives and then capitalize on one-on-one matchups. "One-on-one, I like our guys. Ball placement, I like giving them a chance to go make a play. At the same time, be patient. Don't be bored being efficient and executing underneath and letting things come to you," Maye said of the approach against the Chargers. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Patriots' average of 8.7 air yards per attempt ranks second most in the NFL. But that makes for an interesting matchup against the Chargers' defense, which allows opponents just 5.0 air yards per attempt (third lowest). Los Angeles achieves that by being the most two-high heavy (57%) defense and the league's most zone-heavy defense (70%). -- Walder

Bold prediction: Chargers RB Omarion Hampton shines on 20-plus carries and 100-plus yards against a poor Patriots run defense, especially if DT Khyiris Tonga (foot) can't go. The Chargers need to run the ball to protect their offensive line and control pace, and Hampton has looked since returning from his ankle injury. -- Solak

Matchup X factor: Patriots TE Hunter Henry. His ability to uncover and work the seams gives the Patriots an edge in the red zone. Henry has five red zone touchdown receptions this season, including two in his past three games. He should be a priority target for Maye. -- Bowen

One bet to consider: Patriots -3.5. New England is top five in point differential, points per drive on offense and defensive points allowed per drive. Since Week 10, the Chargers' offense ranks bottom three in yards per play, success rate, explosive play rate and points per drive. That gap supports the margin. -- Maldonado

Officiating nugget: Patriots CB Carlton Davis III was flagged six times for defensive pass interference, second most in the regular season. But the Chargers haven't been great at drawing pass interference and have had only four called against their opponents, second lowest. -- Seifert

Maldonado's pick: Patriots 24, Chargers 17

Moody's pick: Patriots 27, Chargers 24

Solak's pick: Patriots 20, Chargers 14

Walder's pick: Patriots 26, Chargers 23

FPI prediction: NE, 53.1% (by an average of 1.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Why Mack stayed in L.A.; inside his relationship with Tuipulotu ... Barnwell weighs in on Maye's MVP candidacy ... Herbert taking snaps, says rest helped hand

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC | HOU -3 (39.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Texans: Coach DeMeco Ryans has the utmost respect for Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, saying he has "done it for a long time" and pointing out how Tomlin sends encouragement his way. However, based on Monday's news conference, Ryans will use the heavily slanted coverage toward the Steelers as a rally cry. He showed slight annoyance at the number of questions he received about Pittsburgh by sarcastically saying, "Y'all excited about the Steelers." In the 2024 playoffs, he used the pro-Chargers coverage as motivation for the team before its 32-12 win in the wild-card round. -- DJ Bien-Aime

What we're hearing on the Steelers: The offensive line will face its greatest challenge of the season in the pass-rush tandem of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter (29.5 sacks combined). "Both of them just present major threats," LT Dylan Cook said. "It's more so their changeups. We all know they're kind of power guys, but they both have really good spin moves. They both have really good motors, good hand usage." The line has played well since Cook joined the group a month ago, giving up only two sacks in each of the past three games. -- Brooke Pryor

play 0:56 Tomlin to Eisen: We're excited to have DK Metcalf back Steelers coach Mike Tomlin joins Rich Eisen and talks about what DK Metcalf's absence meant for the team.

Stat to know: There is perhaps no game more relevant for the Steelers' ultra-quick average time to throw of 2.62 seconds (fastest in the NFL) than this one. That's because of the edge rushers they are facing: Anderson recorded 62 pass rush wins this season (second most), and Hunter delivers plenty of disruption as well. Pittsburgh might be uniquely suited to mitigate that threat because of Rodgers' quick release -- though standout DBs Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre will surely know that, too. -- Walder

Bold prediction: The Steelers will get shut out in the first half. There's so much hype for the Texans' pass rush, but it's the secondary's ability to create turnovers and minimize YAC that will lead to quick three-and-outs in this one. Houston can sustain long drives to control the clock, too. -- Solak

Matchup X factor: Anderson. He can play a difference-making role, setting an edge to limit the Steelers' outside zone run game, while also creating chaos as a pass rusher to disrupt Rodgers' rhythm. -- Bowen

One bet to consider: Texans -3. The Texans allow the second-lowest points per drive and force the most field goals per drive. Pittsburgh can score only with short fields, so the cleaner defense will cover in this game. -- Maldonado

Officiating nugget: The outcome of this game could depend on whether the Steelers can keep the Texans' pass rush off Rodgers. It helps that he has helped the Steelers avoid harmful holding penalties. They were flagged only 14 times for it, tied for the second fewest this season. -- Seifert

Maldonado's pick: Texans 23, Steelers 20

Moody's pick: Texans 21, Steelers 17

Solak's pick: Texans 24, Steelers 13

Walder's pick: Texans 19, Steelers 16

FPI prediction: HOU, 54.7% (by an average of 1.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Steelers' Metcalf 'excited as hell' to return for playoffs