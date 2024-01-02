Open Extended Reactions

New Year's Day is the moment when the NHL season hits another gear. Suddenly it's All-Star Weekend. Then it's the trade deadline. Then teams start getting eliminated from playoff contention, while others start clinching postseason spots.

Along the way, the NHL's awards races will come into sharper focus, too. Already we're starting to see the voters flock to some favorites at the top of their ballots.

Welcome to the NHL Awards Watch for January, where the actual voters for some of these awards share their current thinking. We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross section of the league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng finalists; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.