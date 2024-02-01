Open Extended Reactions

As part of the festivities at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, the league has brought back the player draft!

The four teams -- Team Matthews (captain Auston Matthews and assistant Morgan Rielly), Team McDavid (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl), Team MacKinnon (Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar) and Team Hughes (co-captained by Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes, assistant captain Elias Pettersson) -- will select the remainder of their teams, playground style, on Thursday night (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2 and ESPN+).

For a preview of how the process could go, we assigned an ESPN reporter to each team for our first-ever NHL All-Star mock draft.

Who went first? Who went last? And which of their teams looks the strongest headed into Saturday's All-Star Game? Read on.