The inaugural CHL-USA Prospects Challenge wrapped up after games on Tuesday and Wednesday in London and Oshawa, Ontario. The CHL team took both games, and the run of play was not close. After taking the first game 6-1, the CHL required a late goal from Cole Reschny in Game 2 to win 3-2. However, USA goaltender Harrison Boettiger was the only reason the game was not 6-1 or 7-1. The 2026 draft eligible was outstanding, and kept the USA in it.

Over the course of two games, quite a few players stood out -- particularly for Team CHL. In what is considered a down year for the program, where they lack the true elite players of years past that included numerous top 10 picks, the CHL iced three players that are likely to be taken in the top 5 of the 2025 NHL draft. In their first chance head-to-head matchup after the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, many players expected to be taken early were impressive.

Here's what stood out the most from the two games, and what it means for the remainder of the draft season: