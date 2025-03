The 2025 NHL trade deadline had a bit of everything: a superstar traded twice, a beloved captain sent to an archrival and first-round picks treated with the sacrosanctity of samples at a mall food court.

Something else the deadline had: overreactions, to the trades that were made, the teams that stayed quiet and the aftermath of those decisions.

Here are 10 overreactions to the 2025 NHL trade deadline that we judge to be absolutely reasonable or totally misguided.