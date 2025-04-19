I fully admit that most of my 2024-25 NHL preseason predictions were a waste of pixels: a collection of bad calls, faulty logic and the bold prediction that the Buffalo Sabres would make the playoffs -- which should qualify me for some sort of cognitive examination.

But I got something right: The two teams I predicted would battle in the Stanley Cup Final are part of the 2025 NHL postseason bracket. However, after 82 games of data, results and analysis, I've decided to punt on one of those picks while remaining ride-or-die on the other one -- most likely to my detriment, given their current predicament.

Here is how the Stanley Cup playoffs will play out, from the opening round through the last game of the Final. I apologize in advance for spoiling the next two months for you, as obviously all of this is going to happen exactly to script and none of these picks will be incorrect.

Let's all enjoy the best postseason in sports together, no matter how it goes.