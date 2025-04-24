Open Extended Reactions

The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing, but some teams are looking ahead to their draft selections in June. There is a lot of skill and risk in the top half of the first round of this year's draft class, and teams should be very excited. Both Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa are tremendous prizes at the top of the draft, and both are projected to become franchise cornerstones.

After that, there is significant intrigue, with teams liking different players. Much of this draft will come down to a team's willingness to take risks and bet on upside; there are players with enormous upside but who carry development or injury risk. There are also players whom teams love for their play style that will be ranked lower in draft rankings.

Here's my mock draft prior to the lottery, including insights on fit, how teams have drafted historically, why players fit with the organization and their NHL ceiling.

