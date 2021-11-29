Ohio State-Michigan rivalry extends to a bet in the Detroit Red Wings' locker room

Michigan fans rush the field after the Wolverines beat Ohio State and advance to the Big Ten title game. (0:24)

Michigan celebrates first win over Ohio State in the Harbaugh era (0:24)

The rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines extends beyond the players, fans and games. It even reaches into the locker room of the Detroit Red Wings.

That's how rivalries work. You can be friends, teammates, or with a co-worker every other day of the year. Then, once a year, you're beefing.

On Saturday, No. 5 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State in a game with huge College Football Playoff implications. The Wolverines broke an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State, earned a spot in the Big Ten title game, and are closer to a chance to play for a national title.

In the Red Wings' locker room, center Dylan Larkin and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic had their sides. Larkin, 25, is from Waterford, Michigan, and played one year of college hockey at Michigan. Nedeljkovic is a native of Parma, Ohio.

Nedeljkovic's side lost and he paid up on a bet with Larkin by donning a maize and blue jersey.