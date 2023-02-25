'The Last of Us' star Keivonn Woodard meets idol Alex Ovechkin (0:45)

Keivonn Woodard stood inside the Washington Capitals' dressing room. In his right hand was a hockey stick signed by superstar Alex Ovechkin. Using his left hand, Woodard was teaching Ovechkin how to say his own nickname using American Sign Language.

Ovechkin made an "O" with his hand, which Woodard slightly adjusted. Then a "V," before closing his fist and extending his pinkie finger for an "I." Woodard nodded his approval, smiling widely.

Ovi and Keivonn meeting is the content we all need right now pic.twitter.com/FygyMKa5Z6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

Woodard, a deaf player on the Bowie Hockey Club under-10 team in Maryland, had a surprise visit with Ovechkin at the Capitals' practice facility in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday. Woodard said his goal is to be the first deaf Black NHL player.

"I can't believe it. This is a dream of mine," said Woodard through an ASL interpreter after meeting Ovechkin.

Woodard, 10, is also an aspiring actor, appearing as Sam Burrell on HBO's new hit series "The Last of Us."

Woodard skated on the Capitals' practice rink and took part in some shooting drills with forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel and goalie Charlie Lindgren. In addition to meeting Ovechkin, he also spent time with former Capitals player Devante Smith-Pelly.

This kid is...



*checks notes*



TEN YEARS OLD pic.twitter.com/hn7z2IB0fl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

The Capitals granted the Bowie Hockey Club $10,000 earlier this year, with a portion of that money used to support Woodard by providing an ASL interpreter on the ice and special equipment during games. He'll attend the Capitals' "Celebrating Black History" game on Saturday against the New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+).