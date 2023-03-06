        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings update: West wild-card race heats up

          play
          Kraken prevail on Yanni Gourde's OT goal (0:48)

          Yanni Gourde's 10th goal of the season gives the Kraken a 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche. (0:48)

          12:00 PM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          Now that the trade deadline has passed, the rush to the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs begins in earnest. Each day until the final day of the regular season, we'll bring you updated playoff standings and projections, the game schedule, scores from the night before and the current draft lottery outlook, with Connor Bedard sitting as the prize for the team that wins the No. 1 pick.

          But before all of that, let's hone in today on the race for the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference.

          Following Sunday's action, the Colorado Avalanche have jumped into third place in the Central Division with 74 points, with the Winnipeg Jets sliding back into the second wild-card spot. The first wild-card spot is occupied by the Edmonton Oilers (76 points).

          Tonight, the Oilers will be paying a visit to the Buffalo Sabres in a game exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, as the Oilers continue their push for a slot in the Pacific Division seeds, or a wild card at least. The Jets will take on the San Jose Sharks.

          The Nashville Predators -- who traded away Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund -- are six points behind Winnipeg heading into tonight's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 38% chance of making the postseason.

          Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames -- who won the Pacific Division crown last season, before a summer of roster upheaval -- are seven points out, with a 15% chance at the playoffs. They will take on the Dallas Stars tonight, a club looking to tighten its hold on the top spot in the Central Division.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

          Monday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 PM (ESPN+/Hulu)
          San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 PM
          Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars, 8:30 PM
          Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks, 9 PM
          Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 PM
          Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 PM

          Sunday's scoreboard

          Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Carolina Hurricanes 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 0
          Philadelphia Flyers 3, Detroit Red Wings 1
          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Montreal Canadiens 3
          New Jersey Devils-Arizona Coyotes
          Seattle Kraken-Colorado Avalanche

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 21
          Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 30%
          Tragic number: 39

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ CHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 17%
          Tragic number: 37

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 30%
          Tragic number: 33

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 32

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 21
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 41%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 69%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 14%
          Tragic number: 33

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 26

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 95%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 21
          Next game: vs. SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 74%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 22
          Next game: @ VAN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 38%
          Tragic number: 38

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 25

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. WSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 95%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ BUF (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 91%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 15%
          Tragic number: 31

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 21

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ WPG (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          3. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 14

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 11

          5. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22

          11. Calgary Flames

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22

          12. Nashville Predators

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          14. Washington Capitals

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. Florida Panthers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 27

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that brought Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.