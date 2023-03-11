As the Eastern Conference playoff matchups take shape, one of the potential pairings in the first round is Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins. Both clubs are coming off tough losses on Thursday night, and both play afternoon games today.

The Bruins will play host to the Detroit Red Wings (1 ET, ABC and ESPN+) in a contest that will see Tyler Bertuzzi skate against his former teammates for the first time since coming to Boston ahead of the trade deadline. The B's defeated the Red Wings 5-1 back on Oct. 27, and the clubs will play again tomorrow afternoon in Detroit. Boston is a country mile ahead of the field in terms of playoff positioning, so it'd take quite a losing streak for them to fall out of the No. 1 seed.

Pittsburgh is in no such safe haven, as they're battling the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals for a wild-card spot. Thursday's loss to the Isles didn't help, but they did make it to overtime to earn a loser point. Generally speaking, a team that is 15 points behind you in the standings wouldn't offer much of a threat; however, the Penguins have their Keystone State rival Philadelphia Flyers on the slate today (3:30 ET, ABC and ESPN+), and there's always a little more heat involved in these clashes.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

Saturday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres, 5 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Florida Panthers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Anaheim Ducks 3, Calgary Flames 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 134

Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 110

Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 17

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 90

Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 40%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 90

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 13%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 87

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 7%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 86

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 73

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 18

Metropolitan Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 122

Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 115

Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 104

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 93

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 61%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 95

Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 71%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 86

Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 7%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 74

Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 9

Central Division

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 105

Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 102

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 19

Points pace: 99

Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

The NHL's top 10 players by position A panel of NHL players, coaches, GMs and other front-office personnel ranked the best players at each position: • Goalies

• Defensemen

• Wingers

• Centers

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 95

Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 63%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 91

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 28%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 78

Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 71

Next game: @ COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 63

Next game: @ FLA (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 9

Pacific Division

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 17

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 99

Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 88

Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)

Playoff chances: 21%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 76

Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 66

Next game: @ CGY (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 62

Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16: