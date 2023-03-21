        <
        >

          NHL playoff projections: Where will the Islanders finish?

          play
          Panthers stay hot with win over the Red Wings (1:49)

          Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Full Highlights (1:49)

          Mar 21, 2023
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          When it comes to the Stanley Cup playoffs, the old adage is that a hot goalie can steal a series. So it should terrify the various Eastern Conference powerhouses that the New York Islanders are hanging around in a wild-card position with a dozen games to play.

          Though he doesn't have the win total of other top netminders, Ilya Sorokin is having a monster season. His save percentage of .925 is third in the league, and he's earning plenty of attention in the Vezina Trophy conversation.

          The Isles are currently in the first wild-card spot, with 80 points and 31 regulation wins in 71 games played, ahead of the suddenly hot Florida Panthers (79 and 31 in 70) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (78 and 25 in 70). So will New York still be in a wild-card position when the final games of the 2022-23 regular season are complete on April 14?

          Tonight's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs -- one of those aforementioned powerhouses -- is the next step on the Islanders' journey (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu). They bested the Leafs 3-2 in OT back on Nov. 21, then lost 5-2 on Jan. 23. Thanks to a furious trade season, both of these rosters look quite a bit different these days (including former Leaf Pierre Engvall now skating for the Isles).

          The next matchups should be easier; the Isles will visit the basement-dwelling Columbus Blue Jackets and the lottery-bound Buffalo Sabres. The ensuing five games will be quite the crucible: home against the New Jersey Devils; at the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes; then back home for another game against the Lightning. They'll then close out against the Philadelphia Flyers, Capitals and Montreal Canadiens.

          As of today, FiveThirtyEight gives the Isles a 69% chance of making the playoffs, with the Panthers at 77% and the Penguins at 44%.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Florida Panthers
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Tuesday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

          Monday's scoreboard

          Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Florida Panthers 5, Detroit Red Wings 2
          Ottawa Senators 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
          Colorado Avalanche 5, Chicago Blackhawks 0
          Edmonton Oilers 5, San Jose Sharks 4 (OT)
          Los Angeles Kings 8, Calgary Flames 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 111
          Regulation wins: 46
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 132
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 18

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 19

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 118
          Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 114
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 69%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 44%
          Tragic number: 23

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 16

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. PIT (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: vs. ARI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 70%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 20%
          Tragic number: 23

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: vs. ARI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 19%
          Tragic number: 18

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 66
          Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23

          7. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 20

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          12. Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25