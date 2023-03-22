After winning the 2022 Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche entered the 2022-23 NHL season ranked No. 1 in our preseason power rankings, and Caesars Sportsbook listed them at +400 to win it all again in 2023, the best odds in the league.

Unlike last season -- when they continually ran over nearly all opponents en route to a 119-point season -- things started off a bit slowly for the Avs this season. The departure of Nazem Kadri didn't help, nor did the parade of players hitting injured reserve.

Nevertheless, with 13 games remaining, they are right in the thick of the race for both the Central Division and the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. Heading into tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they have 88 points and 29 regulation wins in 69 games, just behind the Dallas Stars (90 and 31 in 71) and Minnesota Wild (90 and 29 in 71). The Pacific Division leaders are just ahead: the Vegas Golden Knights are at 94 points and 33 RW in 71 games, while the Los Angeles Kings are at 92 points and 31 RW in 71 games.

Of the Avs' 12 remaining games after tonight, only five are against teams currently in playoff position. That's about on par with the Wild (5 of 11) and Kings (6 of 11), and easier than the Knights (8 of 11); the Stars would appear to have the easiest path forward, as they'll play only two playoff contenders in their final 11 contests.

It remains wide open, but it's hard to argue against the case for the defending champs, given how strongly they proved their concept just last spring.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Florida Panthers

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday's games

Note: All times Eastern.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers, 10:30 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Boston Bruins 2, Ottawa Senators 1

Nashville Predators 7, Buffalo Sabres 3

Montreal Canadiens 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Carolina Hurricanes 3, New York Rangers 2

Minnesota Wild 2, New Jersey Devils 1 (OT)

Philadelphia Flyers 6, Florida Panthers 3

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Washington Capitals 6 (OT)

New York Islanders 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Detroit Red Wings 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (SO)

Winnipeg Jets 2, Arizona Coyotes 1

Seattle Kraken 5, Dallas Stars 4 (OT)

Calgary Flames 5, Anaheim Ducks 1

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Vancouver Canucks 3

Expanded standings

