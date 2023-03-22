        <
          NHL playoff standings: Will the Avalanche win the Central?

          Kraken triumph in OT on Adam Larsson's goal (0:46)

          Adam Larsson's overtime goal gives the Kraken a 5-4 win over the Stars. (0:46)

          11:00 AM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          After winning the 2022 Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche entered the 2022-23 NHL season ranked No. 1 in our preseason power rankings, and Caesars Sportsbook listed them at +400 to win it all again in 2023, the best odds in the league.

          Unlike last season -- when they continually ran over nearly all opponents en route to a 119-point season -- things started off a bit slowly for the Avs this season. The departure of Nazem Kadri didn't help, nor did the parade of players hitting injured reserve.

          Nevertheless, with 13 games remaining, they are right in the thick of the race for both the Central Division and the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. Heading into tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they have 88 points and 29 regulation wins in 69 games, just behind the Dallas Stars (90 and 31 in 71) and Minnesota Wild (90 and 29 in 71). The Pacific Division leaders are just ahead: the Vegas Golden Knights are at 94 points and 33 RW in 71 games, while the Los Angeles Kings are at 92 points and 31 RW in 71 games.

          Of the Avs' 12 remaining games after tonight, only five are against teams currently in playoff position. That's about on par with the Wild (5 of 11) and Kings (6 of 11), and easier than the Knights (8 of 11); the Stars would appear to have the easiest path forward, as they'll play only two playoff contenders in their final 11 contests.

          It remains wide open, but it's hard to argue against the case for the defending champs, given how strongly they proved their concept just last spring.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Florida Panthers
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Wednesday's games

          Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 8 p.m. (TNT)
          Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers, 10:30 p.m. (TNT)

          Tuesday's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 2, Ottawa Senators 1
          Nashville Predators 7, Buffalo Sabres 3
          Montreal Canadiens 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
          Carolina Hurricanes 3, New York Rangers 2
          Minnesota Wild 2, New Jersey Devils 1 (OT)
          Philadelphia Flyers 6, Florida Panthers 3
          Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Washington Capitals 6 (OT)
          New York Islanders 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
          Detroit Red Wings 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (SO)
          Winnipeg Jets 2, Arizona Coyotes 1
          Seattle Kraken 5, Dallas Stars 4 (OT)
          Calgary Flames 5, Anaheim Ducks 1
          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Vancouver Canucks 3

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 113
          Regulation wins: 47
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 132
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 65%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 16

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. NJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 17

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 119
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 113
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 48%
          Tragic number: 23

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 15

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: s. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. PIT (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 68%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 21%
          Tragic number: 21

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: vs. ARI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 18%
          Tragic number: 16

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 79
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 65
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 24

          7. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 20

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26