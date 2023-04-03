        <
          NHL playoff standings: Can the Stars still win the Central?

          play
          Bruins win in shootout for 60th win of the season (0:33)

          The Bruins continue their history-making run with their 60th win of the regular season via shootout against the Blues. (0:33)

          11:00 AM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Throughout much of the 2022-23 regular season, the Dallas Stars had a healthy lead in the Central Division. But thanks to a bit of a tailspin coming out of the All-Star break and some inconsistency thereafter -- coupled with strong play by the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche -- they enter tonight's game against the Nashville Predators (8:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+) in third place (as the Avs have a game in hand).

          Can they still take home the regular-season crown for the Central, and a date with a wild-card team in Round 1 of the playoffs?

          When pondering the relative strengths of schedule for Western Conference powers back on March 23, we noted how well the Stars were set up for a run. That's still the case; of their six remaining contests, only one (this upcoming Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights) is against a team in playoff position. For comparison, the Wild get the Knights tonight, the wild-card-contending Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday and the Winnipeg Jets on April 11. The Avs still have games against the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Jets on their slate.

          Despite those schedule differences, Money Puck's projections give the edge to the Avalanche; Colorado has a 41.7% chance of winning the division, compared to 33.6% for Dallas and 24.7% for Minnesota.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Dallas Stars
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Monday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. (NHLN)
          Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.
          Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

          Sunday's scoreboard

          New York Rangers 5, Washington Capitals 2
          Boston Bruins 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (SO)
          Carolina Hurricanes 2, New York Islanders 1
          Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)
          Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Philadelphia Flyers 2
          Winnipeg Jets 6, New Jersey Devils 1
          Detroit Red Wings 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
          Calgary Flames 5, Anaheim Ducks 4
          Los Angeles Kings 4, Vancouver Canucks 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 125
          Regulation wins: 50
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 133
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 57%
          Tragic number: 10

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 10

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 116
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. TB (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 73%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 62%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. VGK (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 67%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 10

          e - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 58
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 27%
          Tragic number: 9

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          3. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          10. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 29

          13. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 33

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.