          NHL playoff standings: Flames-Jets game takes center stage

          11:00 AM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          With the regular season winding down, every game seems to take on greater importance. But tonight's slate offers one contest that stands out above the rest.

          The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), holding a two-point lead in the standings, and a four-game edge in regulation wins. The two teams have split the season series thus far; the Flames won 3-2 in Calgary on Nov. 12, and the Jets won 3-2 in Winnipeg on Jan. 3.

          After this game, the Jets host the Nashville Predators (whose wild-card hopes are quickly dwindling) and San Jose Sharks before closing out with road games against the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. The Flames head to British Columbia to take on the Vancouver Canucks, then host the Predators and Sharks to close out their season.

          As of now, the Jets have a 79% chance to make the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight, while the Flames are at 12%.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Wednesday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
          Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. (TNT)

          Tuesday's scoreboard

          Carolina Hurricanes 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT)
          Florida Panthers 2, Buffalo Sabres 1
          Detroit Red Wings 5, Montreal Canadiens 0
          New Jersey Devils 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
          Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
          Nashville Predators 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (OT)
          St. Louis Blues 4, Philadelphia Flyers 2
          Chicago Blackhawks 4, Calgary Flames 3
          Seattle Kraken 5, Vancouver Canucks 2
          Edmonton Oilers 3, Los Angeles Kings 1
          Colorado Avalanche 4, San Jose Sharks 3 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 125
          Regulation wins: 50
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 133
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 76%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 7

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 69
          Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 116
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. TB (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 44%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 79%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 8%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 70
          Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: vs. ARI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ WPG (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          10. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          13. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. Nashville Predators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29