ESPN's slate of exclusive broadcasts features a doozy Saturday: It's a tripleheader on ABC and ESPN+, capped off by the Boston Bruins hosting the New Jersey Devils at 8 p.m. ET.

Not only is this a battle of two of the NHL's top teams but the Bruins can tie the single-season record for wins (62) if they pull out a victory over the Devils. For more on all the Bruins' historic exploits this season, head here.

To help get you ready for the game, we've put together a guide on the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Stats & Information, and more.

8 p.m. ET | Watch live on ESPN+

Bruins

Power Rankings: 1

Leading scorer: David Pastrnak (57 G, 47 A, 104 P)

2022-23 record: 61-12-5, first in Atlantic Division

The Bruins' offense centers on an elite ability to move the puck toward high-quality scoring areas of the ice. Boston averages an NHL-best 14.1 passes to the slot per game (league average is 11.3 per game), per Stathletes data. Furthermore, 39.0% of their shot attempts are taken from the slot, which is the third-highest rate in the NHL, trailing only the Maple Leafs (39.6%) and Blues (39.4%).

One-timers are an effective shot selection because their quickness decreases the time for defenses, in particular goaltenders, to defend them. The Bruins generate 29.9% of their scoring chances off one-timers, the highest rate in the NHL (league average is 24.3%), per Stathletes data. Only the Oilers (86) and Kings (83) have scored more goals on one-timers this season than the Bruins have (81). Pastrnak is largely responsible for that total, having scored 20 one-timer goals this season, tied for second most in the NHL with Mark Scheifele and behind only Leon Draisaitl (27).

Defensively, the Bruins lead the NHL, having allowed only 2.10 goals per game, the only team below 2.50.

Boston simply does an exceptional job at limiting its opponents' scoring opportunities. Only the Hurricanes (11.5) and Kings (12.3) allow fewer scoring chances per game than the Bruins (12.4).

Pastrnak is second in the NHL with 57 goals and is tied for fifth with 104 points, on pace for 60 and 109, respectively. Those totals don't approach the NHL records, but it is already the fifth-highest total in a season by a Bruin, breaking Phil Esposito's clean sweep of the top five goal-scoring seasons in B's history.

According to Stathletes data, Pastrnak's 8.81 shot attempts per game trails only Nathan MacKinnon (9.03) among NHL skaters. He leads the league in one-timer shot attempts per game (2.62) and sits third in shot attempts between the dots per game (6.25) behind only Auston Matthews (6.70) and MacKinnon (6.66).

Devils

Power Rankings: 3

Leading scorer: Jack Hughes (42 G, 53 A, 95 P)

2022-23 record: 50-21-8