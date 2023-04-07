Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek is considered week-to-week due to a lower-body injury, the team announced Friday.

Eriksson Ek, 26, sustained the injury after being hit by a slap shot from Evgeni Malkin midway into the second period of Minnesota's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Eriksson Ek has recorded career-best totals in assists (38) and points (61) in 78 games this season. His 23 goals are three shy of matching his personal-best total set over 77 games in 2021-22.

He has 206 points (92 goals, 114 assists) in 421 career games since being selected by the Wild with the 20th overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.

The Wild (44-24-10, 98 points) have four regular-season games remaining and have clinched a playoff berth.