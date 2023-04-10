Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is finished for the season because of an upper-body injury.

Coach Peter Laviolette confirmed Monday that Oshie will miss this week's final three games. The Capitals did not make the playoffs. Oshie, 36, last played March 30.

He finishes his 15th NHL campaign with 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games. Laviolette said he was not sure whether Oshie's injury would require surgery. Oshie has 670 points (290 goals, 380 assists) and 497 penalty minutes in 958 games with the St. Louis Blues (2008-15) and the Capitals.