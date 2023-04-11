San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson became the first NHL defenseman to reach 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 on Monday night.

Karlsson entered the Sharks' road game against the Winnipeg Jets with 98 points over his first 79 games. He tallied the Sharks' two goals in their 6-2 loss, the first 20 seconds into the game and the second 3:42 into the third period, to hit 100.

That moved the 32-year-old to 25 goals on the season to go with 75 assists, both career bests.

It marks the 15th time a blue-liner reached 100 points in a season in NHL history. Bobby Orr has the record with 139 points in 1970-71.

Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner (2012, 2015) for the league's top defenseman, is the favorite to take home the award for a third time.

