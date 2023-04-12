MELBOURNE, Australia -- The National Hockey League [NHL] will bring two pre-season games to Australia later this year, the first time the United States-based league has ventured Down Under.

The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes will contest the pair of games at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena -- which has a capacity of around 15,000 spectators -- on September 23 and 24, as part of the '2023 NHL Global Series'.

The 2023/24 NHL regular season is expected to begin a fortnight later, though no date has currently been set.

Making the announcement on Wednesday morning via video conference, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said he was excited to bring the league to Australia, believing more fans will be created from the event.

"We are delighted to bring the excitement and passion of the National Hockey League to the dynamic city of Melbourne and the great sports fans of Australia with the 2023 Global Series games," Bettman said.

"The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are two of our League's rising young teams and among our most innovative and adventurous franchises. We look forward to their two games at Rod Laver Arena and know this history-making visit will thrill our many avid fans in Australia and cause so many more throughout the sports-loving nation to be captivated by our great game."

North American hockey is no stranger to Australia. In recent years, Sydney hosted exhibition clashes between the United States and Canada, albeit featuring teams comprised mostly of former NHL players.

This time, the NHL is committed to ensuring fans receive an authentic ice hockey experience.

"The intention would not be to come to Australia, play and never come back," said David Proper, NHL senior executive vice president, media and international strategy.

The NHL joins Major League Baseball [MLB] as two of the four major North American sporting leagues to have taken their sport to Australia. In 2014, MLB opened its season at the SCG with a series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Both games will commence at 2 p.m. and are expected to sell out. Tickets start at $79 for children and $99 for adults and go on sale via Ticketek.com.au on April 18.

More to follow...