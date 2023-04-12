Evan Bouchard finds the back of the net as the Oilers top the Avalanche 2-1 in overtime. (1:01)

There was a point quite recently when the New York Islanders seemed quite secure in a playoff position. Nothing was guaranteed, of course, but a wild card seemed a near given, and with Ilya Sorokin between the pipes, their destiny as a tough first-round out for the Boston Bruins or Carolina Hurricanes was all but locked in.

Thanks to a stretch where they've lost five of their past nine games -- including to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets -- their position is more tenuous. Heading into Wednesday night's contest with the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), the club is most definitely in "must-win" mode, but a little bit of pressure was released when the Chicago Blackhawks shockingly defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night.

Both the Isles and Pens have one game remaining -- the Pens' regular-season closer is Thursday night against the Blue Jackets -- and New York holds a one-point and four-regulation win edge in the standings. A win of any type Wednesday seals the deal for their postseason entry, as does an overtime or shootout loss (given their edge in regulation wins, the first tiebreaker). A loss in regulation opens the door for the Penguins to climb past them.

Currently, FiveThirtyEight gives the Isles an 86% chance at making the playoffs, while the Penguins' is down to 14% after the loss to Chicago.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Wednesday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday's scoreboard

Boston Bruins 5, Washington Capitals 2

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Detroit Red Wings 1

New Jersey Devils 6, Buffalo Sabres 2

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Chicago Blackhawks 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Winnipeg Jets 3, Minnesota Wild 1

Edmonton Oilers 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 (OT)

Vancouver Canucks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Seattle Kraken 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

p - Boston Bruins

Points: 133

Regulation wins: 53

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 1

Points pace: 135

Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 1

Points pace: 110

Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 1

Points pace: 97

Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 1

Points pace: 93

Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 89

Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 86

Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 81

Next game: @ TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 70

Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 111

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 1

Points pace: 112

Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 1

Points pace: 111

Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 1

Points pace: 108

Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 1

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 86%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 91

Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 14%

Tragic number: 1

e - Washington Capitals

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 80

Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 74

Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 58

Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 108

Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 107

Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 1

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 1

Points pace: 96

Next game: @ COL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 83

Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 70

Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 59

Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 1

Points pace: 110

Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 1

Points pace: 108

Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 1

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Seattle Kraken

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 1

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Calgary Flames

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 62

Next game: @ CGY (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 30