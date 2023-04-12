There was a point quite recently when the New York Islanders seemed quite secure in a playoff position. Nothing was guaranteed, of course, but a wild card seemed a near given, and with Ilya Sorokin between the pipes, their destiny as a tough first-round out for the Boston Bruins or Carolina Hurricanes was all but locked in.
Thanks to a stretch where they've lost five of their past nine games -- including to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets -- their position is more tenuous. Heading into Wednesday night's contest with the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), the club is most definitely in "must-win" mode, but a little bit of pressure was released when the Chicago Blackhawks shockingly defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night.
Both the Isles and Pens have one game remaining -- the Pens' regular-season closer is Thursday night against the Blue Jackets -- and New York holds a one-point and four-regulation win edge in the standings. A win of any type Wednesday seals the deal for their postseason entry, as does an overtime or shootout loss (given their edge in regulation wins, the first tiebreaker). A loss in regulation opens the door for the Penguins to climb past them.
Currently, FiveThirtyEight gives the Isles an 86% chance at making the playoffs, while the Penguins' is down to 14% after the loss to Chicago.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Wednesday's games
Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday's scoreboard
Boston Bruins 5, Washington Capitals 2
Carolina Hurricanes 4, Detroit Red Wings 1
New Jersey Devils 6, Buffalo Sabres 2
Philadelphia Flyers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
Chicago Blackhawks 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
Winnipeg Jets 3, Minnesota Wild 1
Edmonton Oilers 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 (OT)
Vancouver Canucks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Seattle Kraken 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
p - Boston Bruins
Points: 133
Regulation wins: 53
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 1
Points pace: 135
Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 1
Points pace: 110
Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 1
Points pace: 97
Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Florida Panthers
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 1
Points pace: 93
Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Buffalo Sabres
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 89
Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Ottawa Senators
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 86
Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Detroit Red Wings
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 81
Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 70
Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 111
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 1
Points pace: 112
Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New Jersey Devils
Points: 110
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 1
Points pace: 111
Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 1
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 1
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 86%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 91
Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 14%
Tragic number: 1
e - Washington Capitals
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 80
Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 74
Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 58
Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 2
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 2
Points pace: 107
Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Minnesota Wild
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 1
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Winnipeg Jets
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 1
Points pace: 96
Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Nashville Predators
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - St. Louis Blues
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 83
Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 70
Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 59
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 1
Points pace: 110
Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Edmonton Oilers
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 44
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 1
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Los Angeles Kings
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 1
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Seattle Kraken
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 1
Points pace: 101
Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Calgary Flames
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Vancouver Canucks
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Points pace: 82
Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 62
Next game: @ CGY (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 15
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 13
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 18
4. San Jose Sharks
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 16
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 21
6. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 20
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
8. Washington Capitals
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 28
10. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 24
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
12. Ottawa Senators
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 31
13. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 29
15. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 30