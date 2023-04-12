Former Dallas Stars forward Raymond Sawada suffered a fatal heart attack while playing hockey Monday, according to his family. He was 38 years old.

Sawada played in just 11 games for the Stars from 2008 to 2011, scoring one goal, after being drafted in the second round in 2004. He played in 287 games in the American Hockey League.

"It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of former Stars player, Raymond Sawada," the Stars said in a tweet.

Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community.

Sawada retired from professional hockey in 2016 after a stint in the Asian League and returned to his home in Richmond, British Columbia, to become a firefighter.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole, and daughters, ages 9 and 6.