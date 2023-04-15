The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired Brad Larsen after two seasons as coach, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Saturday.

The Blue Jackets finished with the second-worst record in the NHL this season, totaling 59 points during a 25-48-9 campaign. It was the second time in three seasons that Columbus failed to reach 60 points.

Goaltending coach Manny Legace was also dismissed after five seasons in the role.

"This season has been extremely disappointing and the responsibility for that lies with all of us," Kekalainen said in a statement. "These decisions were difficult and not made lightly given our respect for both Brad and Manny as coaches and people. Brad has been part of our organization for more than a decade, and we are extremely thankful for his hard work and many contributions -- both on and off the ice -- during that time. We wish nothing but the best for Brad and his family in the future."

Larsen was 62-86-16 after taking the Blue Jackets job in June 2021. He had been signed through the 2023-24 season.

He previously served as a Blue Jackets assistant from 2014 to 2021 and had coached their AHL affiliate before that.

Columbus will have the second-best odds in the NHL draft lottery, with a 13.5% chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick and the presumptive opportunity to select Canadian center Connor Bedard.