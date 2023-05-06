Jesper Bratt seals the Devils win with an empty-net goal that sends them on to face Carolina in Round 2. (0:33)

The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant have "mutually agreed to part ways," the team announced on Saturday.

Gallant, 59, was in his second year with the Rangers, having compiled a 99-46-19 record in the regular season. He coached them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2022, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning. But the Rangers were a disappointment in the 2023 postseason, losing in seven games to the rival New Jersey Devils despite winning the first two games of the series.

"I want to first thank Gerard for his work and commitment to the Rangers during his time as head coach," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. "After my evaluation of the season and discussions with Gerard, we mutually came to the conclusion that a change would be beneficial for both parties. I wish he and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin right away."

There was talk after the Rangers' elimination that Gallant's job could be in jeopardy despite his being signed through 2024-25. The team had high expectations heading into the playoffs after acquiring star wingers Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko at the trade deadline. Both of them are unrestricted free agents this summer.

Drury didn't meet with the media on the Rangers' breakdown day Wednesday. Gallant did and said he had yet to meet with Drury about his status. He was frustrated that his job security was even an issue.

"I'm coming in here after what I think were two successful years. We had one bad week and that cost us. If I can't stand by my record and what I've done -- and not just my record here -- I think there's something wrong. I think it's pretty good. But we're in New York and people put stuff out there, and that's fine," he said.

Gallant added: "I can't believe I have to answer some of these questions about me getting let go or getting fired, brought up by the media. Disappointing."

An NHL source tells ESPN that feedback from Rangers players in exit meetings was a factor in the decision to part ways with Gallant, as the apparent necessity for a new voice behind the bench became clear.

"The experience of coaching an Original Six franchise with such rich history and an incredibly passionate fanbase is something I will never forget. After conversations with my family and Chris, it became clear that this was the right decision for both myself and the Rangers at this time," Gallant said in a statement.

The Rangers haven't made a decision yet on Gallant's assistant coaches, Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly and Jim Midgley.

This was Gallant's fourth NHL coaching gig, after stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2003-2007), Florida Panthers (2014-2017) and Vegas Golden Knights (2017-2019), whom he led to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

Gallant's exit comes as speculation swirled during the playoffs about the Rangers' interest in former Stanley Cup-winning coach Joel Quenneville. They would need to petition the NHL in order to hire him.

Quenneville resigned as Florida's coach in October 2021 when a report detailed how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually abused a player during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup run. Quenneville was Chicago's coach at the time.

He resigned after a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who has said Quenneville must gain his approval before taking another NHL job.

"I assume it'd be initiated by Joel, if and when he thinks it's the appropriate time and he feels that he's ready to come back and there's an opportunity," Bettman said in May 2022. "But again, I'll have to make an evaluation at that time."