Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game for instigating a fight in the final minute of Edmonton's 4-1 win over Vegas Wednesday night.

The end of the contest became a free-for-all of penalties and skirmishes.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo took a major and a game misconduct with less than 90 seconds remaining. After Leon Draisaitl shot wide of an empty net, Pietrangelo slashed the Oilers' forward across the arms. McDavid then sought retribution in the corner from Pietrangelo.

Pietrangelo also has a hearing with the department of players safety Thursday.

Vegas' Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault were assessed misconducts, along with Edmonton's Kailer Yamamoto and Evander Kane earlier in the period.

The Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague was also sent off for fighting with Nurse, who received an instigator penalty and a misconduct.

Vegas' Brett Howden also received a misconduct with 25 seconds remaining.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft received an automatic $10,000 fine based on Nurse being suspended.

