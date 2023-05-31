Brad Treliving will be the Toronto Maple Leafs' next general manager, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Toronto is expected to make Treliving's hire official Wednesday afternoon. The news was first reported by TSN.

The Leafs parted ways with former GM Kyle Dubas earlier this month, opting not to renew his contract when it was set to expire June 30. Dubas has subsequently been tied to the Pittsburgh Penguins' vacant GM slot.

Treliving spent the past nine seasons as GM of the Calgary Flames. Hired in April 2014, Treliving guided the Flames to five postseason appearances, but winning just two rounds in the process. Calgary missed the postseason entirely following the 2021-22 season. With his contract on the verge of expiring on June 30, Treliving mutually parted with the Flames in April.

Once Toronto severed ties with Dubas, Treliving's name was almost immediately attached as a possibility to replace him. The Leafs also interviewed former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin for the role. But it was Treliving's experience and success in Calgary that appears to have put him over the top.

Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said after turning away from Dubas -- a first-time GM when he took over the post in 2018 for Toronto -- that a seasoned general manager would be "an attractive quality" in the team's next candidate.

Once's Treliving's officially on the job, his top priority will be tackling Auston Matthews' next contract. Toronto's star center is eligible to sign an extension on July 1, when the final year of his current deal -- and a no-trade clause -- kicks in.

The Leafs are expected to hold a news conference welcoming Treliving to the organization on Thursday.