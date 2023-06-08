Longtime Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan, who played for the franchise from 1995-2017, is joining the front office of the Toronto Maple Leafs, multiple reports said Thursday.

Doan's role with the Maple Leafs was not yet clear. He had taken a position with the Coyotes as chief hockey development officer in January 2021 but stepped away from the job in September 2022.

He joins Toronto shortly after the franchise hired Brad Treliving as its new general manager on May 31. Treliving previously held the same role with the Calgary Flames.

The Maple Leafs' most important offseason task is addressing the contract of former league MVP Auston Matthews, who is an Arizona native who grew up rooting for Doan's Coyotes teams.

In 21 seasons with the Coyotes franchise, dating to their final season as the original Winnipeg Jets, Doan played in 1,540 games and tallied 972 points (402 goals, 570 assists).