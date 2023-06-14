The Vegas Golden Knights are hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.
They dominated the Florida Panthers for most of the five-game championship series, capping it off with a 9-3 victory in Game 5.
The Golden Knights' nine goals are the most by a team in a Stanley Cup-clinching win since the NHL's formation in 1917-18. The six-goal margin of victory is the second-largest in a Cup-clinching win, exceeded by only the Pittsburgh Penguins' 8-0 win over the Minnesota North Stars in 1991.
Tuesday's big win made waves on social media.
One small request
The Stanley Cup is heading to a new home, but sent out one plea before making the move.
Whatever you do, please don't drop me— The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 14, 2023
Local love
The reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces most recently brought a title to the city and immediately welcomed the Golden Knights to the club.
The city got two of them thanggssssss #champs— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 14, 2023
Another one for @Vegas 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/kylVK6E3q0— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 14, 2023
NOW PLAYING: VIVA LAS VEGAS— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 14, 2023
The @StanleyCup is ours! Go @GoldenKnights go! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/cjquLYWQd3
NHL world weighs in
Some teams sent congratulatory messages to the new champs, while others already started the countdown for next season.
🤝 @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/UB0SAJ21Ej— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 14, 2023
Welcome to the club, @GoldenKnights.— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 14, 2023
#IsItOctoberYet? pic.twitter.com/wW5fw1iFE6— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 14, 2023
Congratulations to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on winning the 2023 #StanleyCup playoffs!— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 14, 2023
Congrats @GoldenKnights, heckuva run to the #StanleyCup!— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 14, 2023
Congrats on getting that hardware, @ChanceNHL pic.twitter.com/3UwJNxLlwH— NJ Devil (@NJDevil00) June 14, 2023
Congrats to the @GoldenKnights and @ChanceNHL!— Stinger (@StingerCBJ) June 14, 2023