Forward Jesper Bratt has signed an 8-year, $63-million contract extension with the New Jersey Devils ahead of restricted free agency this summer, the team announced on Thursday.

The contract has an average annual value of $7.875 million against the salary cap, the third-highest on the Devils behind defenseman Dougie Hamilton ($9 million) and center Jack Hughes ($8 million).

"It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed," said general manager Tom Fitzgerald. "I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute towards the team's long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey."

The contract salary breakdown is as follows: 2023-24: $10,000,000; 2024-25: $9,000,000; 2025-26: $9,000,000; 2026-27: $8,000,000; 2027-28: $7,200,000; 2028-29: $7,200,000; 2029-30: $6,600,000 and 2030-31: $6,000,000.

The deal does carry some trade protection.

Bratt will wear his contract value on this back -- he's No. 63 on the Devils.

The 24-year-old winger has 276 points, including 102 goals, in 389 NHL games over six seasons. Bratt had his highest goal-scoring season in 2022-23 with 32 tallies and has posted 73 points in back-to-back seasons.

Bratt, who was born in Sweden, was selected No. 162 overall in the 2016 NHL draft by the Devils.

The extension eliminates a potential headache for New Jersey in the offseason. Bratt was due to become a restricted free agent who was eligible for arbitration. His last two contract negotiations with Fitzgerald were at times contentious, especially last summer's talks that ended with the two sides settling on a one-year deal worth $5.45 million last August.

In signing Bratt, the Devils secure one of the foundational pieces of their rebuild, which saw them win a playoff round for the first time since 2012 this season.

The next big order of business for New Jersey: Pending restricted free agent winger Timo Meier, their big trade deadline acquisition. Meier is due a one-year, $10 million qualifying offer for the Devils to retain his rights, unless the Devils ink him to a new contract extension.