Oilers star Connor McDavid gets engaged

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is coming off one of the best seasons in NHL history. McDavid became the fourth active player to score 60 goals in a season. He finished with 64 goals and 153 points. It's the most goals in a season since Alex Ovechkin had 65 in 2007-08.

McDavid's historic season has made him one of the finalists to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP. If he wins the award, which will be announced Monday night, it will be his third, having taken home Hart honors in 2017 and 2021.

Just days prior to Monday's NHL Awards show, McDavid was the one handing out the hardware. On Thursday, McDavid got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, who runs her own architectural and interior design firm in Edmonton, Alberta. Kyle announced the news Saturday: