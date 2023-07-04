The Anaheim Ducks signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Ducks for Hagg, who played on a one-year, $800,000 contract last season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Hagg, 28, recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in 38 games with Detroit.

He has totaled 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) and 204 penalty minutes in 338 career games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Red Wings. He was selected by the Flyers in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft.