The Winnipeg Jets signed center Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year, $6.875 million deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old restricted free agent had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing July 28.

Vilardi arrived in Winnipeg in the June 27 trade that sent winger Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings.

Vilardi set career highs across the board with 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) in 63 games for the Kings last season.

The 2017 first-round pick (11th overall) collected 78 points (41 goals, 37 assists) in 152 games with Los Angeles.