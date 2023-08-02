The Edmonton Oilers and forward Ryan McLeod agreed on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $2.1 million, the team announced on Tuesday night.

McLeod, 23, bounced around a few lines for Edmonton last season, playing in 57 games. He finished with 11 goals and a career-high 23 points. The 2018 second-round pick added five assists in 12 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McLeod, whose brother, Michael, 25, is a forward for the New Jersey Devils, had 40 hits and 20 blocked shots last season while averaging 14:11 time on the ice.

The Oilers finished in second place in the Pacific Division last season, and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.