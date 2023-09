The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms with restricted free agent Declan Chisholm on Wednesday.

The one-year, two-way deal is worth $775,000 for the 23-year-old defenseman.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Chisholm appeared in two NHL games with the Jets during the 2021-22 season.

He contributed 43 points (five goals, 38 assists) in 59 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose in 2022-23.