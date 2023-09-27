The condition of Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, has taken a turn for the worse, his wife Kelsie Snow said Wednesday on social media.

Chris Snow and his wife, Kelsie, have been very public about his condition since he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Wednesday, Kelsie Snow announced that he went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

"With a shattered heart I've come to share that yesterday Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest," Kelsie Snow posted to X. "Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris has suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this."

Chris Snow, 42, continued to work for the Flames this year, despite increasing challenges with his health and time spent in the hospital.

A former sportswriter, he transitioned to the NHL and was the director of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild from 2006 to 2010. He then joined the Flames as director of hockey analysis in 2011 before being promoted to assistant general manager in September 2019.

"My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out," Kelsie Snow wrote in her post. "Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people."

The couple has two children.

Reuters contributed to this report.