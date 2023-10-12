Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard sit down and chat ahead of Bedard's NHL debut when the Blackhawks take on the Penguins. (2:45)

Sidney Crosby gives Connor Bedard advice ahead of his NHL debut (2:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The puck drops on the NHL's 2023-24 regular season for 11 more teams tonight, and their fans are more than pumped.

Hockey teams across the league dropped hype videos for their fans in the lead-up to their season openers, with some of them definitely tugging at the heartstrings. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights reminisced about the team's "misfit" reputation on their way to a historic Stanley Cup win. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers didn't rest on their "short summer" laurels, promising they'd redouble their efforts in their quest for a first title. The Boston Bruins, on the other hand, had a sentimental look back at their storied history through the medium of a child's jersey.

Here are some of the best NHL season hype videos we've seen so far.

Still got that Misfit Mentality 😎



🎙: @garylawless pic.twitter.com/3H6tHjBV6X — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 8, 2023

The dawn of a new season has risen. The quest for the Cup begins.#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/IuOaJikx12 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 12, 2023

A new season begins now.

Time to prove 'em all wrong. #SJSharks | 🎟️: https://t.co/AhI3PoNfeU pic.twitter.com/eKWvMaD47o — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 12, 2023