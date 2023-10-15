Open Extended Reactions

St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich left Saturday night's game with an upper-body injury after taking a big hit from Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak in the first period.

Buchnevich, 28, logged just seven shifts and 5:27 of ice time before leaving the Blues' 2-1 victory.

Buchnevich, beginning his third season in St. Louis, posted 67 points (26 goals, 41 assists) last season for the Blues. He was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers.

"He's one of our best players and he's great all around," St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou said. "It sucks to see him get hurt, but guys got to step up and they did that tonight."

Oleksiak was not penalized for the hit.

