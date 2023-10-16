Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken will be without Brandon Tanev for at least a month after the forward sustained a lower-body injury in last week's season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kraken announced Monday that Tanev will miss four to six weeks.

"He competes so hard every night and brings pace and energy," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "He's been a big part of our penalty kill, so all of those elements. You hate to see guys with injuries, especially early on, but fact is it's part of the game and we'll be without him for a few weeks."

Tanev was hurt on a hit by Vegas' Brett Howden, which resulted in a match penalty for an "illegal hit to the head" and a two-game suspension. Tanev buckled and fell awkwardly with his left leg pinned underneath him as he dropped to the ice.

The hit occurred six minutes into the third period of Vegas' 4-1 victory.

Tanev had career highs of 16 goals and 19 assists last season playing in all 82 games for the Kraken. He missed more than half of the 2021-22 season because of a torn ACL.